HAS BIDEN GONE MAD? – ‘SO MANY MISSILES HAVE BEEN HANDED TO US WE CAN SINK THE ENTIRE RUSSIAN BLACK SEA FLEET’ – ZELENSKY TO GET HARPOON ANTI-SHIP MISSILES FROM DENMARK & HOWITZERS FROM U.S. – IS THE ARMS LOBBY IN WASHINGTON SO STRONG, BIDEN WILL TRIGGER WORLD WAR 3 TO ENRICH THEM AT THE EXPENSE OF THE REST OF THE WORLD

Ukraine get missiles, howitzers as Zelenskiy expects good news on arms

“The coastal defence of our country will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles – they will be used by trained Ukrainian teams,” Reznikov wrote on his Facebook page.

He said Harpoon shore-to-ship missiles would be operated alongside Ukrainian Neptune missiles to defend the coast, including the southern port of Odesa.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration in southern Ukraine, said in an online post that “so many Harpoons have been handed over to us that we can sink the entire Russian Black Sea Fleet. Why not?” Last month the Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, sank after what Ukraine said was an anti-ship missile attack. Moscow says a fire sparked an ammunition blast.

US Marines load an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer into the cargo hold of a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport plane, to be delivered in Europe for Ukrainian forces, at March Air Reserve Base, California, April 21, 2022. — US Marine Corps/Cpl. Austin Fraley/Handout via Reuters

After launching its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia imposed a naval blockade on Ukrainian ports, hampering vital grain exports. It has also used its Black Sea fleet to launch missile attacks.

Reznikov said Ukraine had also received a range of heavy artillery pieces, including modified US-made M109 self-propelled howitzers that will allow the Ukrainian military to strike targets from longer distances.

Ukraine says it wants to secure deliveries of US-made long-range M270 multiple-rocket launchers.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine, working to boost weapons supplies, was approaching the point where it would outnumber the Russians technologically and in terms of its ability to strike.

“Of course, a lot depends on our partners and their readiness to provide Ukraine with everything necessary to protect freedom. And I expect good news on this next week,” he said in a late-night video, without giving details.

Zelenskiy adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said late on Saturday that “the weapons we so desperately need will most likely be delivered soon.” Key will be a Nato defence ministers meeting in Brussels in mid-June, attended by Reznikov, Arestovych said on social media television. “If the allies in the West do not delay … then around June 20 the situation on the front will change greatly in our favour.” Russia says its forces are on a “special operation” to demilitarise Ukraine and rid it of radical anti-Russian nationalists. Ukraine and its allies call that a false pretext to for a war of aggression. — Reuters

U.S.-supplied Howitzers have reached Ukraine military, amid ongoing war with Russia: Defense minister Ukraine also received anti-ship Harpoon missiles from Denmark

Ukraine has received a shipment of M109 howitzers from the United States, replenishing its supplies amid its ongoing war with Russia. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the new shipment of artillery weaponry has reached Ukraine’s front lines, including the M777 howitzers, FH70 howitzers, and CAESAR SPHs that were supplied by the U.S., the UK, and France, respectively. Each of the towed artillery guns uses the 155mm artillery caliber, which is NATO standard. “I am also happy to announce the news: the 155-mm artillery pool is being replenished,” Reznikov said in a statement. “Ukraine has already received M109 SPHs in one of its modifications. This equipment is of very high quality. Its supply was the result of cooperation between several countries.” “Like any minister in my position, I wish I had many more weapons and as soon as possible. Because the lives of our people are at stake,” Reznikov continued. “At the same time, we must understand: in the last month and a half, for instance, we have received more NATO-standard artillery shells than there are Soviet shells available!” The defense minister also said Ukraine received anti-ship Harpoon missiles from its Danish partners. “I would also like to inform that the coastal defense of our country will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles – they will be used by trained Ukrainian teams,” he added. Reznikov credited the use of the “high-quality” weaponry to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has spent months meeting with international leaders and has led consistent negotiations for weapons and supplies to aid in the defense of his country. “It was simply impossible to imagine [using these weapons] back in March. But today it is already a reality which materialized due to great teamwork led by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” he wrote. Kyiv is undoubtedly hoping the artillery supplies aid Ukrainians in pushing back Russian forces from the Luhansk region, where Russian forces have seized control, and the Harpoon missiles could aid in disrupting a Russian naval blockade in the Black Sea. “The strategic decision to switch to NATO-type heavy weaponry already has a concrete dimension. The cooperation of partnership states that provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment is already unprecedented,” the defense minister said. FOX NEWS.COM REUTERS / FOX NEWS.COM

.