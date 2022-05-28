ISMAIL SABRI’S ‘KELUARGA MALAYSIA’ OR ‘KAMPUNG MALAYSIA’ – A DELIBERATE MOVE TO GO BACKWARDS BECAUSE CANNOT COPE? – NOW, A CAMPAIGN FOR EACH HOUSEHOLD TO REAR 5 CHICKENS TO OVERCOME SHORTAGE – THIS AFTER THREAT TO PUNISH CIVIL SERVANTS WHO SPEAK ENGLISH – WHAT NEXT? PUNITIVE ACTION FOR THOSE WHO DON’T EAT WITH HANDS, BATHE USING WELL WATER?

PJ : Rafidah Aziz slammed Chief Sec for punitive measures to “enforce” Malay
civil servants’ competence in English key in attracting high-quality FDI
Rafidah asked all ministry’s communications in English, to ensure efficiency
Every year private sector honoured Miti with annual enterprise award
reference point was ‘Malaysia in regional and global infrastructure’
“If this mindset persists we will be bureaucratic pariahs in Asean,” she said
Rafidah described the move as regressive
She sympathised with Miti officers who deal with foreign community
doing a disservice to the country.
We should be progressing, not regressing, sliding backwards and downwards
Yang berikut pula kenyataan media kumpulan G25 berkenaan isu yang sama:
G25 Statement on KSN’s Punitive Measures to Enforce Bahasa Malaysia
KSN called to consider punitive measures to enforce BM in civil service, GLCs
He would like full compliance with policy announced by PM
importance of English as universal language of international community
in many areas civil servants have to communicate in English
Covid: English is language of WHO
economy : English is language of IMF, World Bank
writing policy papers, international conferences will be affected
Organisers and sponsors will lose financially
potential loss of knowledge and wisdom will hit us hardest
hypocritical : children of rich mostly products of intn’l schools
English produces students who enter universities in Britain, US, Aust, NZ
our universities attract large number of foreign students and revenue
medium of teaching in MARA university, residential colleges, IIUM is English.
Malaysia fortunate it has inherited wide use of English among population
one of main strengths of Malaysia to attract foreign investors
govt trying to reverse modern trend in Malaysian society
punitive actions a regressive step
will put Malaysia in bad light with foreigners, international investors.
English is language of technology, learning, research
world’s most common language used for online communication
continue English as strong 2nd language so that country more progressive
G25 Malaysia
27 May 2022
-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
