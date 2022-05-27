BOMBSHELL – ISMAIL SABRI SO FAST, SO RICH? – NOT PM FOR A YEAR, YET ISMAIL ALREADY SHOWING OFF HIS EXPENSIVE TASTES WITH RM5,500 ITALIAN DESIGNER SHIRT – WHAT EXCUSES WILL HE GIVE? A ‘GIFT’ FROM A SAUDI PRINCE? A ‘PIRATED’ COPY?

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was panned on social media for wearing a pricey shirt during a meeting with his Singapore counterpart in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday.

Fashion-conscious netizens were quick to spot that the black, blue, and white shirt was from the British luxury brand Burberry, and cost four digits.

According to Burberry’s Malaysian website, the cost of the shirt is RM5,500.

The shirt’s description states that it is made in Italy, from Italian-woven cotton and has mother-of-pearl buttons.

Many netizens expressed shock at the cost of the shirt, and politicians were quick to join in to poke fun at the prime minister.

Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming remarked that Ismail Sabri appeared to be dressed for a fashion show, rather than for a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Coincidentally, while Ismail Sabri’s fashion choices were going viral yesterday, Netflix Malaysia tweeted a promotion for its latest season of Stranger Things, in which cast member Caleb McLaughlin was spotted wearing the same shirt as the prime minister.

Ismail Sabri said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that his meeting with Lee was a casual one, and that they discussed a retreat for the leaders of both countries in Singapore, either in late September or early October.

This is not the first time that Ismail Sabri’s fashion choices have come under scrutiny.

During the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, netizens diligently kept track of Ismail Sabri’s broad collection of batik shirts that he would wear during his daily press conferences.

MKINI

.