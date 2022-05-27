It’s the PM’s prerogative to choose Zuraida’s replacement, says KJ

PETALING JAYA: The prerogative to decide Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin’s replacement in the Cabinet lies solely with the Prime Minister, says Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“The appointment of ministers is the prerogative of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and must be respected by all,” said Khairy to The Star.

Khairy was responding to a statement by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who said that Zuraida’s replacement would be chosen by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Wan Saiful said Muhyiddin, as Perikatan Nasional chairman and Bersatu president, had the right to choose Zuraida’s successor as Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister.

“There is no need for outside parties to put pressure on the Prime Minister. Let the PM decide who to appoint as ministers of his cabinet,” said Khairy.

Zuraida, who is also Ampang MP, had announced that she had left Bersatu and would be joining Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

PBM is a new party established last year and is headed by Julau MP Larry Sng.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will name a new Cabinet replacement following Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin’s resignation from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the party had discussed Zuraida’s position and issued a show-cause letter after reviewing her actions.

“Regarding the Cabinet (position), Muhyiddin as president of Bersatu and chairman of Perikatan will nominate suitable candidates from among the leaders of Bersatu,” he said in a statement on Thursday (May 26).

“God-willing, I will meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob soonest to discuss my resignation as minister,” she said in a press statement.

Wan Saiful added that Zuraida’s move was not shocking and was in fact expected.

“In a situation where the whole country is talking about the importance of political stability, it seems that Zuraida is acting on her own judgment only,” he said.

Zuraida is in Turkey to speak at the opening ceremony of the Seventh Pioneers Conference for the Global Women’s Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine.

Zuraida, who was also a Bersatu supreme council member, is expected to return to Malaysia on June 2 after participating in a Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) business mission.

