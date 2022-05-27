UMNO & BERSATU HYPOCRITES RUSH OUT TO BASH FELLOW HYPOCRITE ZURAIDA – ‘THEY ARE PLAYING AROUND WITH THE PEOPLE’S VOTE’ – YET DIDN’T UMNO & BERSATU TOGETHER WITH ZURAIDA PLOT & SCHEME TO BRING DOWN THE FREE & FAIRLY ELECTED PAKATAN GOVT?

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be nominating one of the party’s leaders as a Cabinet replacement following Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin’s resignation from the party, says Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

The Bersatu information chief said the party had discussed Zuraida’s position and issued a show-cause letter after reviewing her actions.

He added that the party’s political bureau had previously made a decision about Zuraida’s position, but did not elaborate.

“Regarding the Cabinet (position), Muhyiddin as president of Bersatu and chairman of Perikatan Nasional will nominate suitable candidates from among the leaders of Bersatu,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Wan Saiful added that Zuraida’s exit from the party was not shocking and in fact was not unexpected.

“Therefore, to me, Zuraida’s actions are not a surprise. It was expected.

“In a situation where the whole country is talking about the importance of political stability, it seems that Zuraida is acting based on her own judgment only,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, the Ampang MP and Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister announced that she had left Bersatu and would join Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

“God-willing, I will meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob soonest to discuss my resignation as minister,” she said in a press statement.

Zuraida, who was also a Bersatu supreme council member, is expected to return to Malaysia on June 2 after participating in a Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) business mission.

In a separate statement, in calling to expedite anti-party hopping law, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged the Prime Minister to pick someone who is loyal and does not switch parties.

The Umno president said the Prime Minister must not compromise when it comes to leaders who leave their political party but insist on remaining in the Cabinet.

“This will be a sign of support for his firmness in addressing the issue of party-hopping among elected reps ahead of the implementation of the anti-party hopping law.

“There are many more MPs who are loyal to their party and will not jump.

“Those leaders should be considered to fill the Cabinet post held by Zuraida,” added Ahmad Zahid.

He said Zuraida’s decision to quit her party had given the impression to the public that it was easy for elected representatives to change parties according to their whims and fancies.

He also noted that party-hopping had disappointed the public and demonstrated how they lack control over the MPs they voted for.

“Such an act will further reduce the rakyat’s trust in elected representatives and political parties.

“It is as if they are playing around with the people’s vote,” said the Bagan Datuk MP and former deputy prime minister.

ANN

.