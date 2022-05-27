A SHOT IN THE ARM OR SHEER POISON ON POISON? – ZURAIDA’S EXIT A HARBINGER FOR AN EXODUS INCLUDING SNEAKY AZMIN FROM BERSATU – BUT WITH THE CARTEL THAT PLOTTED THE COLLAPSE OF ‘NEW MALAYSIA’ NOT EXPECTED TO EVEN RETAIN THEIR OWN SEATS IN GE15, OF WHAT GOOD IS THEIR ENTRY INTO A ‘FROG HATCHERY’ LIKE PBM?

Zuraida’s exit may spark party exodus, say experts

PETALING JAYA: While Ampang MP Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin’s move to quit Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia was an “open secret” and had been long expected, it still comes as a huge blow to the party ahead of the general election.

Political pundits say it may mark the start of more such desertions from the party, which is now at loggerheads with Umno and trying to shore up support among the Opposition.

Analyst Azmi Hassan, a senior fellow at Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research, said the move by the plantation industries and commodities minister raises the question whether there would be more defections by party members aligned to her.

“The question is: Who will follow Zuraida in exiting Bersatu in the near future?” he said after Zuraida announced her defection to Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) yesterday.

With her entry into PBM, the party launched on Dec 21 will have three MPs, including party president Larry Sng of Julau and Steven Choong of Tebrau, and five assemblymen.

Zuraida, a former PKR vice-president, was among 10 PKR MPs who joined Bersatu along with former deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in the wake of the “Sheraton Move” in 2020.

The move led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Azmi said Zuraida’s resignation also showed that there were internal issues in Bersatu that needed to be addressed.

However, he pointed out that PBM was still a relatively new party and was not likely to have much impact in the next general election.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, adjunct senior fellow at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, also agreed that the move would affect Bersatu.

“Of course, it is a blow to Bersatu, as those aligned to Azmin are likely to follow either en bloc or one by one,” he said.

Asked if the move could expedite calls for the 15th General Election (GE15), Oh said that the timing of GE15 was dependent more on Umno’s pressure to do so sooner.

“I believe it will not affect the government much as PBM is still leaning towards the ruling coalition.

“PBM is currently emerging as a substantial political player, especially if it is helmed by Azmin.

“But whether Azmin and those aligned to him will be re-elected (in the next general election) remains uncertain.

“This is mainly because they were originally elected under the Pakatan ticket,” he said.

A shot in the arm for PBM

“I will meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob soonest to discuss my resignation as minister,” said the former Bersatu supreme council member in a press statement.

“I will also discuss with him the role and direction of PBM in strengthening the Keluarga Malaysia government. I have full confidence in the wisdom of the honourable Prime Minister.”

Zuraidi was among 11 PKR MPs who quit after the “Sheraton Move” which brought down the Pakatan Harapan government in February 2020. She later joined Bersatu.

She is now in Turkey to speak at the opening ceremony of the Seventh Pioneers Conference for the Global Women’s Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine.

Zuraida is expected to return to the country on June 2 after taking part in the Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) for the Business Mission and Development of the Malaysian Timber Market.

PBM’s two other MPs are party president Larry Sng of Julau and Steven Choong of Tebrau. Both left PKR in February 2021.

The party also has five assemblymen.

Bersatu, which is headed by president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, now has 31 MPs.

Zuraida said that after in-depth consideration, she decided on PBM as she believes in its struggles.

“I am very attracted to its core principles of multiracial engagement, women empowerment, youth empowerment, economic development, education and the advancement of science and technology as elements to make Malaysia a developed country,” she said.

The Ampang MP said she saw a lot of potential in PBM, especially as Malaysians were tired of the “old politics” which she said stifled the country’s progress.

“My participation will also help fill the void of women leadership in the country, she said, adding that her experience could help steer PBM to greater heights.

Zuraida said her stance as the MP for Ampang was in line with that of PBM’s, which supports the government of the day led by Ismail Sabri.

PBM secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad confirmed late yesterday that the party had received a membership application from Zuraida.

However, he said the application would have to go through all the due processes.

“Her application will need to go through the relevant processes including discussions with the supreme council.

“A decision will be made shortly after,” he said in a statement.

“This further strengthens our confidence that our multiracial party’s six core pillars continue to be well received by those from various levels and further boosts our spirit to continue working hard for Bangsa Malaysia,” he said.

