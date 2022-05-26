Peter Anthony gets three-year jail time, RM50,000 fine for falsifying documents

KUALA LUMPUR — The Sessions Court here today sentenced Datuk Peter Anthony to three years imprisonment and a fine of RM50,000 after he was found guilty of forging a letter for a Mechanical and Electrical Systems (M&E) maintenance work at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

Judge Azura Alwi also ordered the former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister to serve a 15 -month jail sentence if he failed to pay the fine.

Peter was charged in his capacity as managing director of Syarikat Asli Jati Sdn Bhd with forging a letter from the office of UMS Deputy Vice-Chancellor, dated June 9, 2014, by inserting a false statement with the intention of using it for fraudulent purposes.

The offence was allegedly committed at the office of the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary at the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya between June 13 and August 21, 2014.

The charge was framed under Section 468 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up seven years and a fine, upon conviction. — Bernama