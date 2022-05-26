Peter Anthony gets three-year jail time, RM50,000 fine for falsifying documents
KUALA LUMPUR — The Sessions Court here today sentenced Datuk Peter Anthony to three years imprisonment and a fine of RM50,000 after he was found guilty of forging a letter for a Mechanical and Electrical Systems (M&E) maintenance work at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).
Judge Azura Alwi also ordered the former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister to serve a 15 -month jail sentence if he failed to pay the fine.
Peter was charged in his capacity as managing director of Syarikat Asli Jati Sdn Bhd with forging a letter from the office of UMS Deputy Vice-Chancellor, dated June 9, 2014, by inserting a false statement with the intention of using it for fraudulent purposes.
The offence was allegedly committed at the office of the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary at the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya between June 13 and August 21, 2014.
The charge was framed under Section 468 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up seven years and a fine, upon conviction. — Bernama
Peter Anthony quit Warisan because of court case, says Shafie
PETALING JAYA: Warisan president Shafie Apdal has described Peter Anthony’s resignation from the party yesterday as “nothing surprising as he had mentioned his intention to quit several times due to a court case”.
Shafie also said Warisan, which recently extended its wings to the peninsula, remained strong and would continue to defend the fate of all races nationwide, especially those in Sabah.
He said Warisan would remain a multiracial party.
“Warisan will continue to fight issues related to the rights of Sabah and Sarawak over fair wealth distribution and oil royalty,” he said in a statement.
Yesterday, Peter, a former Warisan vice-president and state infrastructure development minister, told a press conference he had resigned to form a new party “to reduce political conflict in Sabah”.
The new party would be friendly to the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.
He said he left Warisan as the party had strayed from its true path, which was to fight for the people of Sabah, and expanded to the peninsula.
But Shafie disagreed, stating the decision “will only further divide Sabahans”.
He criticised Peter’s statement that his new party would cooperate with GRS which, he said, contradicted his actions as the coalition consisted of both national and local parties.
He said Warisan’s decision to expand to the peninsula was a step towards offering options to all voters nationwide.
Shafie expressed disappointment that Juil Nuatim, another Warisan assemblyman, had quit the party yesterday, adding that it was “unfortunate as he was being influenced by Peter” to leave Warisan.
On Dec 13, Peter was ordered by the sessions court to enter his defence on a charge of using false documents relating to a system maintenance contract seven years ago. MALAY MAIL