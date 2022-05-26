KUALA LUMPUR — DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Siang today asked former attorney-general (AG) Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali whether he is going to contest in the 15th general election (GE15).
“Coincidentally, Dzulkifli announced in Penang this week that he would contest in the 15th general election if the people wanted him.
“Will Apandi join Dzukifli to contest in the 15th general election?” he asked.
He also mentioned that MACC credibility has been doubtful due to its handling of the 1MDB case, citing Dzulkifli testified in March 2020 that he was “shocked” that the Attorney-General’s Chambers pressed charges against then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for alleged “dishonest misappropriation of funds” relating to SRC International.
Yesterday, another DAP lawmaker Ramkarpal Singh told Mohamed Raus to be more forthright about the MACC when its reputation took a beating following leaked audio recordings allegedly involving a senior official over the 1MDB financial scandal.
The Bukit Gelugor MP criticised the former chief justice for the latter’s remarks yesterday suggesting that the MACC’s reputation was better before Latheefa was appointed its chief commissioner when the Pakatan Harapan coalition held federal power.
The DAP politician said he was sorely disappointed that Raus failed to address Azam’s recent share trading controversy at the anti-corruption forum held two days ago.
