Zuraida quits Bersatu to join PBM

PETALING JAYA: Ampang MP Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has quit Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

“God-willing, I will meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob soonest to discuss my resignation as Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister,” said the former Bersatu supreme council member in a press statement.

“I will also discuss with him the role and direction of PBM in strengthening the Keluarga Malaysia government. I have full confidence in the wisdom of the honourable Prime Minister.”

Zuraida is in Turkey to speak at the opening ceremony of the Seventh Pioneers Conference for the Global Women’s Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine.

The Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister is expected to return to Malaysia on June 2 after participating in the Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) for the Business Mission and Development of the Malaysian Timber Market.

With the Ampang MP joining PBM, the party launched on Dec 21 will have three MPs, including party president Larry Sng of Julau and Steven Choong of Tebrau, and five assemblymen.

Bersatu, which is headed by president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, will have 31 MPs.

Zuraida said that after in-depth consideration, she decided on PBM as she believed in its struggles.

“I am very attracted to its core principles of multiracial engagement, women empowerment, youth empowerment, economic development, education and the advancement of science and technology as elements to make Malaysia a developed country,” she said.

The Ampang MP said she saw a lot of potential in PBM, especially as Malaysians were tired of the old politics, which stifled the country’s progress.

“God-willing, my participation and experience will help steer PBM to greater heights, especially ahead of the upcoming general election,” she said.

“My participation will also help fill the void of women leadership in the country. Since its establishment, PBM has been getting stronger and now has several members of Parliament and state assemblymen in its ranks.”

Zuraida said her stance as the MP for Ampang was in line with that of PBM’s, which supports the government of the day led by Ismail Sabri. ANN

