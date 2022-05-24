RATTLED OR NOT BY ‘BOSS’ BIDEN’S ‘GO TO SLEEP NOW’ REMINDER, AUSTRALIA’S NEW PM ALBANESE STARTS TO SCOLD CHINA – AND REBUKE ‘ILLEGAL & IMMORAL’ RUSSIA – PERHAPS ALBANESE IS INEXPERIENCED AS HIS CRITICS CLAIM – BUT TO DEAL WITH HUGE & ADVANCED COUNTRIES LIKE RUSSIA & CHINA, YOU NEED FINESSE ABOVE ALL ELSE – WHICH ALBANESE CLEARLY LACKS

At Quad summit, Australia’s new PM scolds China over trade tariffs

SYDNEY: New Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rebuked China on Tuesday (May 24) for imposing hefty tariffs on Australian exports two years ago, in remarks made while attending a regional security conference in Tokyo a day after being sworn in.

Albanese confirmed that he had received a letter of congratulations from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang after winning an election on Saturday, but said he had still to reply to the leader of Australia’s biggest trading partner.

“We will respond appropriately in time, when I return to Australia,” Albanese told journalists in Tokyo, where he was attending a summit of the Quad group along with US President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of Japan and India.

Albanese said he was more concerned about wide-ranging tariffs on Australian goods from coal to lobster, imposed by China just a few years after the two countries implemented a free trade agreement.

“It’s not Australia that has changed, it’s China,” Albanese said.

“It’s China that has applied sanctions on Australia. There is no justification for doing that. And that’s why they should be removed”.

There had been speculation in Australian media that the congratulatory message from Xi might signal a diplomatic thaw.