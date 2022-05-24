TOTALLY OUT OF SYNCH WITH THE ORDINARY PEOPLE – MUSTAPA INSISTS MALAYSIA’S INFLATION LOW DUE TO GENEROUS GOVT SUBSIDIES – EVEN AS MTUC THREATENS TO MARCH TO PUTRAJA OVER FAILURE TO ADDRESS SKY-ROCKETING PRICES – PERHAPS MUSTAPA SHOULD REALISE THE GOVT’S CPI IS AN OUTDATED JOKE THAT DOES NOT REFLECT REALITY
THE Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) today threatened to march on Putrajaya if the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry fails to reply to a April 1 memorandum on inflation.
MTUC sent the memorandum recommending that the ministry constantly monitor the prices of goods and services.
“We did not send this memorandum to vilify any party but so that consumers, especially the working class, are not burdened with the uncontrolled rise in the cost of goods and services,” MTUC secretary-general Kamarul Baharin Mansor said in a statement.
“Our next step will be to march and gather in Putrajaya if we do not get a reply from the minister.
He also expressed concern over an anticipated 60% rise in the prices of goods next month.
“Although the higher minimum wage of RM1,500 will improve purchasing power, businesses should not take advantage of this by increasing prices,” he said.
Kamarul called on the government to deploy more enforcement officers to take action against unscrupulous businesses. TMI
Malaysia’s inflation low due to subsidies, price controls, says Mustapa
This surpassed the average inflation of 1.9% in Malaysia for the period of January 2011 to March 2022, the department added.
Meanwhile, he said the government is studying in detail the implementation of targeted subsidies and will make an announcement in due time.
“The government, realising the pressure felt by the people due to rising prices, is providing large subsidies. And these subsidies will be continued, but from a policy standpoint, we have decided to implement a targeted subsidy policy for those who are eligible and needy,” Mustapa said.
The minister also said the government has no intention to peg the ringgit to the US dollar, in line with what had been announced by Bank Negara Malaysia governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / BERNAMA
