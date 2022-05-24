THE Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) today threatened to march on Putrajaya if the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry fails to reply to a April 1 memorandum on inflation.

MTUC sent the memorandum recommending that the ministry constantly monitor the prices of goods and services.

“We did not send this memorandum to vilify any party but so that consumers, especially the working class, are not burdened with the uncontrolled rise in the cost of goods and services,” MTUC secretary-general Kamarul Baharin Mansor said in a statement.

“Our next step will be to march and gather in Putrajaya if we do not get a reply from the minister.

Kamarul said the government must address the soaring prices of goods.

He also expressed concern over an anticipated 60% rise in the prices of goods next month.

“Although the higher minimum wage of RM1,500 will improve purchasing power, businesses should not take advantage of this by increasing prices,” he said.

Kamarul called on the government to deploy more enforcement officers to take action against unscrupulous businesses. TMI

Malaysia’s inflation low due to subsidies, price controls, says Mustapa

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed says price controls and broad-based subsidies implement by the government has helped keep the country’s inflation rate low. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, May 24, 2022.