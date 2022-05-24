MALAYSIA TO SEND ‘SKILLED WORKERS’ TO JAPAN – IN OTHER WORDS, FACTORY WORKERS? – WHAT NEXT, MAIDS? – THE CHICKENS FINALLY COME HOME TO ROOST

A Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) on the sending of Malaysian skilled workers in certain sectors to work in Japan would be finalised by both countries, said Human Resources Minister M Saravanan.

He said it was one of the main thrusts of his working visit to Japan from tomorrow (May 25) to 28, in conjunction with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s official visit to the country.

In a statement today, Saravanan said he would sign the MOC together with Japanese Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa, involving the participation of Japan’s Foreign Ministry, Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry and its National Police Agency.

“The goal of the MOC is to help improve the country’s technical and vocational education and training to produce a skilled workforce among the locals.

“The MOC also provides an opportunity for the local workers to gain experience and expertise in Japan for a period of time and when they return later, they can contribute to the related industries in Malaysia,” said Saravanan.

The MOC outlines 14 skilled labour sectors covering various industries, namely, hardware and machine parts, aviation, automobile repair and maintenance, as well as industrial machinery.

It is also in line with the government’s objective under the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB2030) which was to achieve the target of 35 percent highly skilled workers in the country’s employment sector.

During his working visit, Saravanan is also scheduled to visit Cyberdyne Studio to view the state-of-the-art neuro-robotics technology, Robot Suit HAL (Hybrid Assistive Limb), which is the world’s first cyborg robot related to recovery and rehabilitation.

“It will be a benchmark for the establishment of the National Neuro-Robotics and Cybernics Rehabilitation Centre to be built in Perak,” said Saravanan.

– Bernama

.