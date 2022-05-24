SELF-STYLED ‘LAST MUSLIM STANDING’ PAS ONLY WANTS TO WORK WITH UMNO & BERSATU – ‘NO’ TO PAKATAN

PETALING JAYA: PAS has turned down the premise of working under a “big tent” with opposition parties in the coming general election (GE15), though it will continue to maintain its partnerships under Perikatan Nasional and Muafakat Nasional.

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad said the party’s leadership had not specifically discussed the formation of a larger political cooperation with Pakatan Harapan to face GE15 and did not plan to do so.

“In fact, PAS will only hold discussions with parties that represent Malay Muslims as well as non-Malay parties that are not extreme.

“We are also ready to accept Amanah if they are ready to leave DAP,” he said, according to Sinar Harian.

On Saturday, PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin urged “all political parties” to set aside their differences and join hands to ensure political stability in Malaysia.

Muhyiddin, the Bersatu president, also reportedly clarified that he did not mention a specific party, but stated that he did not want to see “kleptocrats in parties like Barisan Nasional returning to full power in the country”.

He had previously said Bersatu was ready to cooperate with any party to ensure straight fights with BN in GE15. The Bersatu-led PN also comprises PAS, Gerakan and Sabah-based Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Idris, who is also the religious affairs minister, noted that the MN steering committee had not met in a while but said he frequently met Umno leaders to discuss the interests and unity of Muslims in the country.

He reiterated that efforts to strengthen MN needed to be continued by PAS and Umno leaders from time to time.

“PAS is always ready to hold discussions with Umno and other parties to strengthen the cooperation within MN and the unity of Muslims in the country. Therefore, I hope all Malay Muslim parties would not be selfish and egoistic, for the sake of the ummah,” he said. FMT

