Lim Kit Siang was justified in his statement urging then attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali to answer why he had absolved Najib Abdul Razak of the 1MDB affair in 2016, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled.

Judge Azimah Omar this afternoon dismissed Apandi’s defamation suit against the DAP veteran over the 2019 article “Dangerous fallacy to think Malaysia’s on the road to integrity”, which was published on his blog.

The judge noted that Lim was justified in raising the issue, especially following former prime minister Najib having been convicted by a separate High Court in 2020 in the RM42 million SRC International corruption case.

Azimah noted that Najib’s conviction was upheld by the Court of Appeal last year.

The court also ordered Apandi to pay RM80,000 in legal costs to Lim.

On July 5, 2019, Apandi filed the civil suit, alleging that on May 6, 2019, Lim had written the alleged defamatory article.

He claimed that the article implied, among others, that he was involved in the 1MDB financial scandal, was a person with no morals and integrity, was unethical, and had abused his power when he was attorney-general from July 27, 2015, to June 4, 2018.

During the hearing of the civil action in April last year, Apandi broke down in court while testifying against Lim.

In a civil suit for defamation, justification is a defence that the statements or allegations are factual, and if proven successful in court, this would act as an absolute defence against legal action.

On Jan 26, 2016, Apandi, while holding up SRC monetary flow charts during a media briefing, announced that no charges would be brought against Najib, who was the prime minister at the time, based on the investigations carried out by MACC. SRC International was a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

While reading out from the 100-page judgment this afternoon, Azimah noted that Lim’s article was not imputing that Apandi was guilty of abuse of power.

The judge said the defendant was merely saying that there is further ground for investigation over the matter and that parties named in Apandi’s press statement to come forward to explain the irregular transactions.

Azimah pointed out that Najib was successfully prosecuted at both the High Court and Court of Appeal when the former prime minister was exonerated during Apandi’s tenure as AG.

“The defendant has succeeded in proving justification on the balance of probabilities. As far as the court is concerned, (Mohd) Nazlan’s (Mohd Ghazali) judgment is still standing as it was affirmed by the Court of Appeal,” she said.

Nazlan was the High Court judge who found Najib guilty in the SRC case. He has since been elevated to the Court of Appeal.

Former premier Najib Abdul Razak

‘Lackadaisical attitude’

Azimah said in regard to Apandi’s testimony in court against Lim for the civil suit, the former AG’s oral evidence did not help his own case against the DAP veteran.

She said the court found it perplexing that Apandi testified he was then satisfied with the explanation that the money that flowed into Najib’s account was a donation from Arab royalty.

Azimah said the court found Apandi’s decision to absolve Najib as “perplexing” and the story of the donation from the unnamed Arab donor as “fantastical”.

The judge pointed out that the plaintiff’s (Apandi) testimony displayed a “lackadaisical attitude” in regard to why the then AG refused mutual legal assistance (MLA) from Swiss and American authorities over the global probe into the 1MDB affair.

“The court is confounded by the plaintiff’s insistence on the donation story. The plaintiff showed a disinterested attitude on whether his delegation (from the Attorney-General’s Chambers) met the donor (during an official trip to Saudi Arabia as part of the probe in 2015).

“This court is perplexed by the plaintiff’s inability to name the donor. This is a common feature of the plaintiff’s testimony before this court.

“It is bizarre the plaintiff was not aware of (who was the) fabled donor,” Azimah noted.

The judge added that Lim succeeded in also raising the defence of qualified privilege against Apandi’s civil suit.

Under the law for a defamation suit, qualified privilege is a defence that applies in a situation where the words were issued by a person who has an interest or a legal, social or moral duty to do so.

Azimah noted that Lim had a duty as a lawmaker to raise the 1MDB issue as numerous complaints were lodged with proper channels for years prior to 2018 without any proper resolution.

The judge then made reference to the multi-agency task force – comprising the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the police, MACC, and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) in 2015.

“Complaints on the 1MDB scandal had been lodged with the proper channels for years. The rakyat were calling for transparency to unravel the 1MDB scandal.

“The task force was set up to probe and give recommendations on how to curtail the 1MDB scandal.

“But apparently these complaints to the proper channels for years have fallen on deaf ears until the plaintiff relinquished his post as attorney-general and the (previous BN) administration fell in 2018.

“No person was prosecuted for the 1MDB scandal during the plaintiff’s tenure as attorney-general,” Azimah noted.

Apandi was represented by lawyer M Visvanathan while counsel Ramkarpal Singh and Sangeet Kaur Deo acted for Lim. MKINI

Govt agrees to settle wrongful termination suit by former AG Apandi April 13, 2022 12:39 pm

KUALA LUMPUR : The government had on Wednesday amicably settled a suit filed by former attorney general (AG) Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali against it over alleged breach of contract and wrongful termination from his post as the country’s chief legal adviser in 2018. The settlement was recorded before High Court Justice Datuk Akhtar Tahir, where the terms of the settlement were not disclosed and the government did not admit liability. “Without prejudice, the government agreed to settle this legal action without the admission of liability. “With the settlement, the suit against former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the government is struck off, without liberty to file afresh,” said Apandi’s lawyer Datuk Dr Baljit Singh Sidhu, who appeared with Datuk Dr Abd Shukor Ahmad and Nor Shahadah Saari. No order was made as to costs. Senior federal counsels Donald Joseph Franklin, Shariah Shapiee and Abdul Hakim Ab Keram @ Ab Karem appeared for the defendants. Last Sept 29, it was reported that there was no settlement in the suit as the parties did not want to go into mediation. Following that, the High Court had fixed trial dates of April 18 to 22 before the settlement was arrived at on Wednesday. The High Court had earlier allowed Apandi’s application for access to correspondence between Dr Mahathir or the then government with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, or any other documents relating to his termination as a federal counsel that initially led to his appointment as the AG. Former AG filed RM2.23 million suit in 2020 Apandi filed a suit against Dr Mahathir and the government in October 2020, seeking a declaration that his termination as the AG was unlawful. In the suit, Apandi is also seeking declarations that Dr Mahathir had committed misfeasance and misconduct in public office, and that the former premier had caused and induced the breach of contract between him and the government. He also wants declarations that there was a failure of compliance with Article 145 of the Federal Constitution over his service termination, and that his termination was not in accordance with the law. In addition, Apandi is seeking special damages totalling RM2.23 million, general damages, exemplary and punitive damages, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court. The defendants stated in their defence that there was no abuse of power by Dr Mahathir as former premier in the termination of Apandi’s service as the AG and of his contract as a legal officer. Apandi was appointed when Datuk Seri Najib Razak was the prime minister. He replaced Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail, who was removed after it was learnt that he was leading a special task force to investigate 1Malaysia Development Bhd. He was eventually replaced by Tan Sri Tommy Thomas in July 2018, when Pakatan Harapan came to power and Dr Mahathir replaced Najib as the prime minister. Thomas resigned as AG in February 2020, and was replaced by Tan Sri Idrus Harun, who is also formerly a Federal Court judge and previously was also the solicitor-general. -https://www.theedgemarkets.com/

