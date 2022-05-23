‘CLOSE FRIEND’ LODGES REPORT ON NAJIB’S ALLEGED NEW WIFE – BUT WHY DON’T NAJIB & ROSMAH COMPLAIN TO MCMC DIRECTLY & OPENLY – ‘THEY SAID THE PHOTO WAS NOT REAL, AND ASKED ME TO HELP REPORT THE MATTER TO THE MCMC FOR FURTHER ACTION’

PETALING JAYA: A “close friend” of Najib Razak and Rosmah Mansor has filed a report with the internet regulator about a photograph being circulated showing Najib and a woman holding his arm closely amid talk of the former prime minister taking a new wife.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has confirmed receiving the report.

According to the complainant, who refused to be named, Najib and Rosmah appeared to be shocked when he showed them the photo and the accompanying caption.

“They said the photo was not real, and asked me to help report the matter to the MCMC for further action. They are hoping there will be an investigation on the matter to prove whether the photo was edited and whether the caption was fake,” he said.

The photograph has been widely shared since yesterday. It shows Najib with a group of people at an event in his private residence. A young woman is seen with her arm linked to his as they stood with an elderly woman, a couple and a young man, before an array of cakes.

Netizens have questioned the identity of the woman in the photo. Her seemingly “over-friendly” nature have brought some to suggest that Najib has taken her as his new young wife.

