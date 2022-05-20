MALU APA BOSSKU – ‘NEW BRIDEGROOM’ NAJIB SHY ABOUT VIRAL ‘MARRIAGE’ PIC? – EX-PM DODGES QUESTIONS FROM REPORTERS – TRIGGERING EVEN MORE SPECULATION – IS ‘NEW FAMILY’ FOR REAL OR JUST A MEANS TO DISTANCE FROM ‘IMELDA MARCOS 2.0’ WIFE ROSMAH – FOR POLITICAL MOTIVES AS HE PLOTS HIS WAY BACK TO PUTRAJAYA

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak declined to comment over the issue of an alleged “wedding” photo of him with a woman that went viral two days ago.

The BN advisory board chairperson made this response when approached by the media as he was leaving the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex today.

Najib, who was a finance minister, was present in court together with 1MDB’s ex-CEO, Arul Kanda Kandasamy, for the 1MDB audit tampering trial.

He did not answer queries by the media about the photo as he was about to enter a car to leave the complex.

Yesterday, Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal “congratulated” Najib’s “wedding” in the comment section of a Facebook post by Najib.

The post was on a visit by Singaporean Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

“Selamat pengantin baru Dato Seri!” Wan Fayhsal wrote.

At the time of writing, Wan Fayhsal’s comment received 383 reactions and 197 replies.

Wan Fayhsal’s comment came amid widespread circulation of a photograph depicting Najib posing with a woman, arms linked, at a party with others.

This led to speculation online that Najib has a new family.

Wan Fayhsal’s comment received mostly brickbats from internet users, with many reminding him of his previous faux pas, such as offering “support letters” as part of his campaign to be elected the Bersatu Youth chief and suggesting that the government “print money” to solve economic woes.

Najib married Tengku Puteri Zainah Tengku Eskandar in 1976. At the time Najib was 23 years old.

Together, they had three children – Mohd Nizar, Mohd Nazifuddin, and Puteri Norlisa.

Najib divorced Zainah in 1987 and married Rosmah Mansor. Together, they had two children – Mohd Norashman and Nooryana Najwa.

Allegations concerning Najib’s love life have surfaced from time to time.

He has repeatedly denied ties with Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu. In 2020, a woman had publicly denied marrying Najib.

MKINI

