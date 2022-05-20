BELIEVE IT OR NOT – ‘LOW CREDIBILITY’ ISMAIL SABRI WANTS TO ‘CLIP’ THE POWERS OF THE AG – FOR THES AKE OF ‘GOOD GOVERNANCE’ – YET DID HE NOT JUST CONTROVERSIALLY APPOINT SCANDAL-TAINTED UMNO-MATE TAJUDDIN AS AMBASSADOR TO INDONESIA – JUST FOR POLITICAL SUPPORT?

AG’s power may be clipped

PUTRAJAYA: A law on political funding and separating the roles of the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor could soon be on the cards.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who chaired a meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption here yesterday, said it was agreed that a Political Funding Act be put in place.

He said the Cabinet would deliberate on it before engaging with political parties.

“This law is important because we want to prevent corruption and power abuse among politicians, which is detrimental to the government’s and country’s image,” the Prime Minister said in a statement released after the meeting.

On separating the office of the AG and Public Prosecutor, the Prime Minister said a study must be conducted before any decision is made as it involved the Federal Constitution, legal matters and finance.

“The government remains committed to further improving governance and integrity,” he added.

There have been calls to separate the powers of the AG to remove political influence from the Malaysian criminal justice system.

In 2019, the Pakatan Harapan government announced that it would table a Political Funding Bill to focus on the regulatory aspects of political contributions.

Last year, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said although there was no specific law on political funding yet, the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) was preparing a draft.

Recently, the anti-corruption advisory board made several suggestions to the special committee on corruption, including enhancing laws to regulate political funding.

Ismail Sabri said the meeting also agreed for the National Financial Crime Centre (NFCC) to be the central agency to manage properties and possessions that were seized and forfeited.

He said it was important for the body to undertake the responsibility so that the war against financial crime and leakages of government revenue could be prevented.

“This new policy on management involving seized and forfeited properties will allow enforcement agencies to focus more on investigation, particularly cases involving financial crimes,” he said.

The Prime Minister said of the 53 legislations involved, 26 needed to be amended, and said this needed to be given priority.

The NFCC was set up in 2018 to fight money laundering activities.

Ismail Sabri also said that a national plan on good governance to be known as MyGovernance will be introduced to further strengthen the public delivery system based on the principles of transparency, accountability, efficiency and effectiveness. ANN

Why choose controversial Tajuddin, Umno leader asks PM

PETALING JAYA: An Umno leader has criticised the appointment of Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman to the position of ambassador to Indonesia, saying Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob should have chosen a less controversial figure. The leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told FMT he could understand the prime minister’s need to pick a party colleague he could trust, but said Tajuddin was not noted for any extraordinary ability. In fact, he said, his abilities were questionable, as shown in his handling of a collision involving two LRT trains last year as the Prasarana chairman. “And why does the prime minister need to appoint a sitting MP when MPs are supposed to serve their constituents?” He said Tajuddin’s “uncouth behaviour” in the Dewan Rakyat also made him unfit for a diplomat’s job. However, he also said the appointment did not mean that Umno had gone back to its old ways of giving perks and top positions in government to the politically connected. “Umno is staying on track for political reform,” he said. “We support the anti-hopping law, given equal constituency development funds in Perak, amended our party’s constitution and fielded more younger candidates in the last two state elections.” On Wednesday, Ismail defended Tajuddin’s appointment, saying Putrajaya “cannot satisfy everybody”. He also said Tajuddin was a seasoned politician and that his appointment had been approved by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Political analyst Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said Umno seemed to be distancing itself from Tajuddin, adding that the party could not be blamed for his appointment. He told FMT he noticed that Umno had not been in support of Tajuddin on “any political matter”, especially after the LRT debacle. “I see that Umno is also distancing itself from his ambassadorial appointment,” he said. Political scientist Wong Chin Huat said the practice of appointing political figures as diplomats was flawed but had been going on for years, even when Pakatan Harapan was in power. “Umno parliamentarians will not criticise this practice even if they think Tajuddin is not qualified as they, too, would want such golden handshakes on their way out,” he said. FMT

