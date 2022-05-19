WEDDING? NEW FAMILY? – NAJIB’S LOVE LIFE BACK IN SCRUTINY – BERSATU YOUTH CHIEF CONGRATULATES ‘BOSSKU’ ON PURPORTED WEDDING – BUT IS IT TRUE OR FALSE? – NAJIB SHOULD CLEAR THE AIR AS RUMORS GO VIRAL – INSTEAD OF BOASTING ABOUT VISIT FROM SINGAPORE’S FOREIGN MINISTER

Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal today “congratulated” Najib Abdul Razak’s “wedding”.

Wan Fayhsal did so in a comment to Najib’s Facebook post on a visit by Singaporean foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

“Selamat pengantin baru Dato Seri!” wrote Wan Fayhsal.

At the time of writing, Wan Fayhsal’s post had received 383 reactions and 197 replies.

Acara apa ni? Wedding ke? Atau party siapa ni? Dan bila? Kecoh foto ni dalam sosial media dari semalam. Dan siapa pulak bekas isteri seorang komposer terkenal tu?, bekas paramugari lagi. pic.twitter.com/3jbXPKrPSS — Zunar Cartoonist (@zunarkartunis) May 19, 2022

Wan Fayhsal’s comment came amidst the widespread circulation of a photograph depicting Najib posing with a woman, arms linked, at a party with others.

This has led to speculation online that Najib has a new family.

Wan Fayhsal’s comment received mostly brickbats from other netizens, with many reminding him of his previous faux pas such as offering “support letters” as part of his campaign to be elected the Bersatu Youth chief and suggesting that the government “print money” to solve economic woes.

Najib married Tengku Puteri Zainah Tengku Eskandar in 1976. At the time Najib was 23 years old.

Together, they had three children – Mohd Nizar, Mohd Nazifuddin and Puteri Norlisa.

Najib divorced Zainah in 1987 and married Rosmah Mansor. Together, they had two children – Mohd Norashman and Nooryana Najwa.

Allegations concerning Najib’s love life have surfaced from time to time.

He has repeatedly denied ties with Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu. In 2020, a woman had publicly denied marrying Najib.

MKINI

