SO STRANGE – ISMAIL SABRI CALLS FOR AN END TO ‘MIDDLEMEN’ IN AGRICULTURE SECTOR – YET HE WAS IN THE GOVT FOR SO LONG & DID NOTHING – BUT NOW SPEAKS AS IF IT’S HIS BRILLIANT IDEA!

ISMAIL Sabri Yaakob has called for an end to the use of middlemen in the agriculture sector and food supply chain as part of efforts to control the cost of living due to rising inflation.

The prime minister said middlemen exploit the hard work of farmers and fishermen and manipulate market prices.

Ismail said he himself had waged war against middlemen through the War Against Middlemen campaign in 2014 while helming the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry.

“The National Farmers Organisation (Nafas) must continue this fight through strategies such as creating padi purchasing and fruit collection centres and also by starting more farmers’ and fishermen’s markets,” he said.

The prime minister said this in his speech at a dinner before officiating at Nafas’ annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur tonight, which was also attended by Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee.

Ismail said food inflation is a global phenomenon due to the disruption of the food supply chain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic that curbed agricultural activities, which reduced food exports, and this situation worsened when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.

“The war has threatened the delivery of some of the world’s staple crops, causing food inflation to worsen. Concerns of insufficient food supply is a global issue, not only in Malaysia,” he said.

He also expressed concern that if the war continues, the effects, such as on the price of fertilisers, pesticides and so on, could worsen.

Ismail said the rise in the inflation rate is a global phenomenon that is also experienced by most countries due to disruptions to the food supply chain.

However, Ismail said, Malaysia currently has an inflation rate of 2.2%, lower than other countries including the United States (8.5%), the United Kingdom (7%), Singapore (5.4%), Australia (4.5%) and Indonesia (2.6%).

He also expressed commitment that problems faced by the farming community, especially in the current global situation that has resulted in an increase in the costs of raw materials, will always be given due attention by the government.

Ismail said the government wants Nafas and the Farmers Organisation Authority to implement a paradigm shift to ensure the country has adequate food supply.

He said the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry was also instructed to prepare long- and short-term plans to prevent a food crisis in the country.

He urged Nafas to breathe new life into the agro-based food sector through the application of technology and digitalisation in order to increase agricultural production and reduce dependence on food imports.

He also drew the public’s attention with the announcement that the government had agreed to abolish approved permits to bring in staple foods from foreign countries with immediate effect.

“This allows all parties to import basic food items into Malaysia and avoid monopoly by certain groups or cartels that ultimately manipulate prices,” he said – BERNAMA

PM: Lifting AP requirement will ensure local supply is sufficient

The issue of food security was discussed in the Cabinet meeting yesterday and the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry was ordered to come up with measures to ensure the supply would not be affected by the Russia-Ukraine war, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said. The Prime Minister said with the latest Cabinet decision, which takes immediate effect, anyone can now import food. “If previously an AP was needed to import beef, now it is not required. With immediate effect, anyone can bring any foodstuff to ensure we have enough supply,” he told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Department Hari Raya gathering. He said the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on food supply was a cause of concern not just for Malaysia but for all countries. “This is why we have come to this decision,” he said. At the same time, Ismail Sabri said domestic food production would remain high with measures put in place by the ministry. The measures will be presented to the Cabinet soon. On threats by a cartel planning to close poultry farms this weekend over unpaid subsidies, Ismail Sabri said the ministry had been directed to expedite payment. “I have received a report that certain procedures have resulted in late payments and I want this to be looked into. “The ministry said it was still waiting for farmers to submit their claims. I call on farmers to put in their claims so payments can be made,” he said. According to a report, the cartel was planning to close poultry farms this Saturday and Sunday as a sign of protest to the government, allegedly for late payment of the 60sen per chicken subsidy. The closure threat would have drastically cut supply and led to a hike in chicken prices. At a separate event, Ismail urged the National Farmers’ Organisation (Nafas) and the Farmers Organisation Authority to implement changes and paradigm shifts to ensure country has adequate food supply. This included getting rid of middlemen who manipulated market prices, reported Bernama. Ismail said this in his speech at a dinner before launching Nafas’ 48th annual general meeting here. ANN

