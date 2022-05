Hmm…so, the rumours were indeed true? If so, it was a well-kept secret. Till now, that is

Hmm…so, the rumours were indeed true? If so, it was a well-kept secret. Till now, that is. https://t.co/1dXrzwq3eZ — BayanganTuhan™ 🏴🇺🇦 (@esKahn) May 18, 2022

TWITTER.COM

.