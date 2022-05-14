UMNO VS UMNO – TOMORROW’S EGM IS ILLEGAL! – CABINET CLUSTER FIGHTS BID BY ZAHID-NAJIB CLUSTER TO AMEND PARTY CONSTITUTION TO DELAY PARTY POLLS UNTIL AFTER GE15

Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin has rebutted claims that the party’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) tomorrow is illegal.

This was amid claims that the current caretaker leadership does not have the power to call an EGM to amend the party constitution aimed at delaying the party polls until the 15th general election.

A senior Umno leader, speaking to Malaysiakini on the condition of anonymity, opposed the move, citing statements by the Registrar of Societies (ROS) in October last year which said the current leadership, whose term expired in June last year, will only serve as caretaker leaders.

Furthermore, the ROS also said that the Umno election must be held before Dec 29.

“The ROS did not revoke their earlier statement that the Umno supreme council is serving in a caretaker capacity.

“So this raises the question if the EGM tomorrow is constitutional. The (caretaker) supreme council does not have the power to make policy decisions,” the source said.

No dispute before

However, Khaled argued that similar moves by the leadership have not been disputed previously even though they are serving in a caretaker capacity.

“If the Umno leadership can only function as caretakers, why was the Umno annual general assembly in March not disputed?

“At the time, it was already past June 30 but there was no dispute. So there is no dispute on the EGM tomorrow,” he told Malaysiakini.

Khaled is set to table a motion for the amendment to Umno’s constitution tomorrow.

The Umno election was due in June last year. Under the party’s constitution, the party election can also be postponed by 18 months.

That means the party polls must be held by the end of this year.

In order to further prolong the postponement, an EGM is being called tomorrow to amend the party’s constitution.

The amendment will allow the Umno polls to be called 18 months after the term of their officeholders expires or six months after a general election.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said the move is aimed to prevent a split in the party ahead of the 15th general election.

Zahid, in a Facebook post, also maintained that the EGM is in line with the rules set out by the ROS.

Some 2,666 delegates will vote on the amendment tomorrow.

