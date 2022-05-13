SOMEHOW, NAJIB CLAIMS VICTORY IN SAPURA DEBATE – ‘WE ARE THE PEOPLE’S CHAMPION … WHILE ANWAR IS A FORENSIC CHAMPION’ – TRUE OR NOT, THE DEBATE WAS A PURE WASTE OF TIME – ‘WHO WANTS TO LISTEN A CONVICT & A LOSER’ IS THE OVERALL VERDICT – AND ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR HAS ONLY HIMSELF TO BLAME FOR HIS FETISH OF USING BIG WORDS HE HARDLY GRASPS THE MEANING OF

After debate, Najib takes a dig at ‘forensic champion’ Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Najib Razak took a jab at opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim following their debate tonight, calling him a “forensic champion” after the PKR president cited the need for a forensic audit to be carried out on Sapura Energy Bhd (SEB).

“He (Anwar) is a forensic champion while we are the people’s champion,” he said in a speech at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Anwar said the issue was not about a bailout per se but getting Sapura’s house in order first, including carrying out a forensic audit.

The debate, which started with both leaders giving their views on the fate of SEB, also went into national issues including the economy, governance and the way forward for the country.

In his speech at WTC, Najib also said the 90-minute debate allowed him to show that Umno was on the right track and had better ideas compared to the opposition.

He added that it was time for the party to reclaim Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said it was clear that Najib did better than his opponent during the debate.

“Najib presents facts, data and not rhetoric,” he said.

