SOMEHOW, NAJIB CLAIMS VICTORY IN SAPURA DEBATE – ‘WE ARE THE PEOPLE’S CHAMPION … WHILE ANWAR IS A FORENSIC CHAMPION’ – TRUE OR NOT, THE DEBATE WAS A PURE WASTE OF TIME – ‘WHO WANTS TO LISTEN A CONVICT & A LOSER’ IS THE OVERALL VERDICT – AND ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR HAS ONLY HIMSELF TO BLAME FOR HIS FETISH OF USING BIG WORDS HE HARDLY GRASPS THE MEANING OF

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Najib Razak took a jab at opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim following their debate tonight, calling him a “forensic champion” after the PKR president cited the need for a forensic audit to be carried out on Sapura Energy Bhd (SEB).

“He (Anwar) is a forensic champion while we are the people’s champion,” he said in a speech at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier, Najib, who arrived at WTC to chants of “Bossku” from about 500 supporters, had spoken on the need to save SEB from bankruptcy as it would affect over 10,000 workers and 3,000 vendors. If this were a prize fight , I would give Round One to DSNR #DebatPerdana — Harith Iskander (@HarithIskander) May 12, 2022

I think Najib won #DebatPerdana overall — focused on facts and figures and, more importantly, provided his vision for the future (ie: back to the "good old days" under his administration). Anwar relied on sentiment against corruption, which is fine, but ppl want solutions too. — Boo Su-Lyn (@boosulyn) May 12, 2022

I think @anwaribrahim needs to conduct a forensic audit on his strategy for the debate. — Sin Yew (@S_Y_New) May 12, 2022

I was hoping for more data and factual points from @anwaribrahim especially in Round 1 & 2 but it’s obvious his strategy was on @NajibRazak’s scandals. Problem is voters are well informed of his scandals but they want a plan from DSAI on the economy, which they did not get. — Sin Yew (@S_Y_New) May 12, 2022

It’s clear from the debate that @NajibRazak’s much more comfortable on debating economic issues. He kept going back there, understandably. I think rhetorics and sentiment just didn’t work for him. Every time he strays there, it just seems off. — Sin Yew (@S_Y_New) May 12, 2022

Najib had twisted a lot of facts, I was amazed with his twisted logic in some of his arguments in his debate with Anwar Ibrahim. I believe those who watched the debate tonight will agree with me that @anwaribrahim was the winner! 🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/gZNOJFDS0b — Teresa Kok (@teresakok) May 12, 2022

Anwar said the issue was not about a bailout per se but getting Sapura’s house in order first, including carrying out a forensic audit.

The debate, which started with both leaders giving their views on the fate of SEB, also went into national issues including the economy, governance and the way forward for the country.

In his speech at WTC, Najib also said the 90-minute debate allowed him to show that Umno was on the right track and had better ideas compared to the opposition.

He added that it was time for the party to reclaim Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said it was clear that Najib did better than his opponent during the debate.

“Najib presents facts, data and not rhetoric,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

