IN TIT-FOR-TAT, RUSSIA FINALLY SLAPS SANCTIONS ON MORE THAN 30 EU, U.S. & SINGAPORE ENERGY FIRMS

Russia slaps sanctions on Western energy firms

MOSCOW: Russia has imposed sanctions on more than 30 EU, US and Singaporean energy companies in a retaliatory move following Western penalties over Ukraine, a government decree said Wednesday.

The Russian government’s list contains 31 companies, most of which belong to the Gazprom Germania group of subsidiaries of Russian energy giant Gazprom.

The sanctions also affect Poland’s EuRoPol GAZ S.A., the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

The sanctions include a ban on transactions and the entry into Russian ports of vessels linked to the affected companies.