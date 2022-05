THE END OF ENDLESS KARAOKE – ROSMAH’S D-DAY COMES ON JULY 7 – WHEN KL HIGH COURT IS SET TO DELIVER VERDICT ON HER CORRUPTION TRIAL – IF FOUND GUILTY, WILL SHE GET A STAY?

The Kuala Lumpur High Court has set July 7 to deliver its verdict on the corruption trial involving Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former premier Najib Abdul Razak.

Rosmah is being tried for soliciting RM187.5 million in bribes and receiving RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsuddin.

She was alleged to have received the money through her then assistant Rizal Mansor.

The bribe was in relation to Rosmah’s alleged role in helping Jepak Holdings win an RM1.25 billion contract to supply electricity to rural schools in Sarawak.

