DOES UMNO EVEN REMEMBER MAT HASAN – ONE OF THE BIGGEST LOSERS IF ELECTIONS NOT HELD SOON – UMNO’S DEPUTY CHIEF SQUEAKS AGAIN HE WANTS ELECTIONS NOW! – BUT SADLY FOR HIM, HE’S JUST TOO POWERLESS

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has declared that there is no time like the present to hold a general election.

According to a report by Berita Harian, the former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar said that Umno was now in the best position to face the 15th general election (GE15).

“For the party, this is the best time to hold GE15. However, the decision to dissolve this Parliament lies in the hands of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob who will advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“That is the prime minister’s decision because we understand he has his own considerations.

“Maybe he will wait until the memorandum of understanding between the government and the opposition expires on July 31,” he said in a press conference at Menara Dato Onn in Kuala Lumpur today.

“The prime minister has made a promise and he definitely wants to fulfil it,” Mohamad added.

Win GE15 first, then compete for party posts

The Rantau assemblyperson stressed that Umno, which has been tainted by scandals, wanted to face GE15 as a strong party, not one divided due to party polls, which he said would hurt Umno.

“Umno does not want to face GE15 when the party is in turmoil due to this (party) election and is seen to be divided.

“I will make sure that Umno faces the general election in a stable condition as a team and wins,” he added.

Mohamad also stressed that after winning the general election, anyone in the party can offer to run for Umno posts.

“After winning, who wants to contest against the president, deputy president and for other positions, please do.

“What is important now is that Umno wants to recapture Putrajaya. If Umno wins, the Malays will win.

“If Umno loses GE15, then it will be like the 22 months where Malays became insulted and ‘traders’ in their own country,” he said in an apparent reference to the Pakatan Harapan administration led by former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Despite a number of party leaders facing corruption charges, Umno has enjoyed sweeping wins in recent state polls in Johor and Malacca. MKINI

Umno must stop being nostalgic, says Tok Mat

UMNO must stop being nostalgic about its past glory but must face reality with appropriate strategies that meet current needs, its deputy president Mohamad Hasan said.

He said Umno needs to be a flexible party and open to all criticisms from various stakeholders, including the grassroots, no matter how harsh, in order to strengthen its position.

“Umno must have and hone its senses to listen, accept and reflect on the criticisms… with an open mind and conscious of becoming better,” said Mohamad, who is popularly known as Tok Mat, when opening the Umno Aspiration Discourse in conjunction with the party’s 76th anniversary celebration in Kuala Lumpur today.

“Umno must reflect on its strength and weakness… we need new ideas in facing the country’s new and more complex political landscape.

“The party is now seen as outdated, especially in the eyes of the young generation, so it is vital for Umno to have new strategies and agendas that are compatible with the current situation.”

The discourse featured Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan, National Council of Professors president Raduan Che Rose, Malaysian Youth Parliament Alumni president Mohamad Nazrin Faiz Che Abd Aziz and Puteri Umno executive council member Masliha Harun as the panellists.

On the 15th general election (GE15), Mohamad said Umno still thinks that the most suitable time to hold it is now as the opposition has been deemed weak.

However, he said, it is up to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to decide on the date and the status of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) inked between the government and Pakatan Harapan.

“The party still thinks that now is the best time (for GE15)… but PM (Ismail) may have other considerations or maybe waiting for the MOU to expire on July 31, he has to honour his work… we don’t need to pressure him,” he said.

Mohamad also said the status of the political cooperation between Umno and PAS through Muafakat Nasional (MN) will be finalised after opinions from all party leaders at all levels are taken into consideration.

“All opinions will be discussed at Umno Supreme Council political bureau meetings before the final decision is made,” he said.

Last week, party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported as saying that the cooperation between Umno and PAS through MN has to be set aside during the GE15. – Bernama

MKINI / BERNAMA

.