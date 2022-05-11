MAHATHIR WANTS ‘BOTTOMLESS’ RINGGIT TO BE RE-PEGGED AT 3.80 TO US$1 – BUT IS RINGGIT WORTH THAT MUCH? – WHAT MASSIVE CAPITAL CONTROLS WILL BANK NEGARA HAVE TO IMPOSE THIS TIME? – ALREADY TOO LITTLE & TOO LATE, MALAYSIA’S CENTRAL BANK RAISES ITS POLICY RATE BY 25 BASIS POINTS – A SURPRISE BUT TOO MOUSY MOVE TO ACHIEVE ANY EFFECT

Dr Mahathir Mohamad says the ringgit should again be pegged at RM3.80 to a US dollar following its recent slide.

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has suggested that the ringgit should again be pegged at RM3.80 to the US dollar, a controversial policy the former prime minister introduced more than 20 years ago to stave off the Asian financial crisis.

Noting the ringgit’s recent slide against the dollar, Mahathir said it is fluctuating because its value is not fixed and guaranteed by the government.

As at 9.02am today, the ringgit stood at 4.3820/3860 to the US dollar compared with Tuesday’s close of 4.3800/3850.

“When we set the value of the ringgit at RM3.80 per US dollar, and we guarantee the supply of US dollars to anyone willing to pay RM3.80 for 1 US dollar, then the value of the ringgit will no longer fluctuate,” he said in a statement today.

“Even currency traders cannot devalue the ringgit by selling it in large quantities.”