ISMAIL SABRI ARRIVES IN WASHINGTON AHEAD OF MEETING WITH BIDEN & ASEAN LEADERS – HOW SAD IF ALL HE CAN SAY IS ‘SELAMAT PAGI’ & ‘SELAMAT PETANG’ – OR WORSE, ‘YES, SIR. VERY GOOD, SIR!’ – AT LEAST, THIS TIME HE DIDN’T HAVE TO CARRY HIS OWN STUFF LIKE IN DUBAI
PM Ismail Sabri arrives in Washington DC ahead of Asean-US summit
He was greeted on arrival by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.
President Biden will host a dinner for the Asean leaders at the White House here on Thursday.
This will be followed by the US president meeting with Asean leaders at the US Department of State, the venue of the special summit, here, on Friday (Saturday in Malaysia).
The special summit marks the 45th anniversary of the Asean-US dialogue relationship and the second special summit hosted by the US president in this country after the then-president Barack Obama welcomed Asean leaders in Sunnylands, California in Feb 2016.
Ismail Sabri, together with Asean leaders, will also participate in the discussion with vice president Harris at the State Department on Friday (Saturday in Malaysia)
The Malaysian prime minister will also meet with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai here Thursday (Friday in Malaysia).
Ismail Sabri is scheduled to meet American captains of industries as well as US-Asean Business Council and Chamber of Commerce here on Thursday.
The Malaysian leader will also take the opportunity to meet Malaysian diaspora in an Aidilfitri Keluarga Malaysia gathering here on Wednesday (Thursday in Malaysia). — Bernama
Tight schedule awaits PM Ismail Sabri when meeting US President Biden, Asean leaders in Washington DC, says foreign minister
WASHINGTON DC— A tight schedule awaits Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when he arrives here today (tomorrow in Malaysia), ahead of a high-level meeting with United States President Joe Biden and Asean leaders.
All the 10 Asean leaders are scheduled to participate in the special summit except from the Philippines and Myanmar.
President Biden will host a dinner for the Asean leaders at the White House on Thursday (Friday in Malaysia).
Biden is scheduled to exchange views on regional and global issues with Asean leaders at the US Department of State on Friday (Saturday in Malaysia).
Saifuddin said this is the second Asean-US Special Summit hosted by the US president after the then-president Barack Obama welcomed Asean leaders in this country in 2016.
This special summit also marks the 45th anniversary of the Asean-US dialogue relationship, said Saifuddin.
He said vice president Harris will also hold discussions with Asean leaders on a wide range of issues including health, maritime cooperation, climate change and clean energy on Friday (Saturday in Malaysia) at the State Department.
“The Prime Minister will stress Asean’s centrality in the Asean-US cooperation at the summit,” he said.
Saifuddin said Asean leaders are expected to bring to the meeting table, among others, on the region’s interests in trade, economy and technology.
The special summit is expected to issue a Joint Vision Statement which would underscore the commitment and aspiration to enhance Asean-US partnership in the interest of enduring peace, stability, security and shared prosperity for all at the end of the high-level meeting.
Asean, the south-east Asian bloc, consist of Brunei, Cambodia Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philipines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Saifuddin said prime minister Ismail Sabri will also meet with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai here Thursday (Friday in Malaysia).
The prime minister will also take the opportunity to meet American captains of industries as well as US-Asean Business Council and Chamber of Commerce here Thursday.
Ismail Sabri is slated to meet Malaysian diaspora in a Hari Raya Aidilfitri Keluarga Malaysia gathering here on Wednesday (Thursday in Malaysia). — Bernama
BERNAMA
.