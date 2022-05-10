‘NOW EVERYONE CAN FLY BUT @AIRASIA CAN RESCHEDULE YOUR FLIGHT AT WILL’ – IRATE MINISTER ALEXANDER NANTA DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM TONY FERNANDES – EVEN TELLS ‘SLEEPING BEAUTY’ KA SIONG TO BE ‘MORE PROACTIVE’
Minister demands answers from AirAsia after complaints mount
Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi has demanded answers from AirAsia following a large number of complaints about flight rescheduling.
In a series of tweets today, Alexander said he has contacted AirAsia for an explanation from a consumer affairs perspective.
“Among others, issues raised during a preliminary engagement with AirAsia are flight delays and rescheduling of flights exceeding more than six hours.
“We also raised the rights of consumers to receive compensation… I have asked AirAsia to provide a guide on the process to file complaints,” said Alexander, adding that he expected the company to respond within 24 hours.
He said although the airline industry was regulated by the Transport Ministry, he will intervene in matters concerning consumer interest.
Alexander also urged the Transport Ministry and the Malaysian Aviation Commission to be more proactive in finding solutions to such problems.
The past week saw numerous internet users complaining about delays and rescheduling of AirAsia flights.
On Sunday, Tuaran MP Wilfred Madius Tangau wrote on Twitter claiming that his 8pm flight was delayed twice, departing only at around 11.30pm.
Madius described his predicament as “simply crazy”. He was scheduled to be a speaker at a forum on Monday afternoon.
A Twitter user claimed that her flight on May 7 was officially delayed by two hours but there was no call for boarding even as they approached the two and a half-hour mark.
Another Twitter user called Xeronexo claimed that he and other passengers were stranded after they were told that they could not board because their flight was already full.– MKINI
Straighten up and fly right, Wee tells airlines
PETALING JAYA: Transport minister Wee Ka Siong has ordered airline companies to strictly monitor flight-related technical issues and to be transparent with passengers to reduce inconvenience.
The ministry and its aviation-related agencies – the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) – have received and investigated reports by passengers over the past few days.
This comes after many AirAsia passengers experienced flight delays and rescheduling, with some up to nine hours from their original schedules.
Wee demanded that the airlines involved rectify the issues immediately and reminded the relevant parties to ensure strict compliance with technical, economic and safety regulations.
As of May 10, the ministry stated all issues regarding rescheduling and flight backlogs have been remedied.
The technical issues were chalked up by the unusually high passenger traffic during the festive season, meaning more planes were utilised to meet demand which required more maintenance.
This comes after domestic trade and consumer affairs minister Alexander Nanta Linggi called on Wee to be more proactive on the issue. FMT