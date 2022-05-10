‘NOW EVERYONE CAN FLY BUT @AIRASIA CAN RESCHEDULE YOUR FLIGHT AT WILL’ – IRATE MINISTER ALEXANDER NANTA DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM TONY FERNANDES – EVEN TELLS ‘SLEEPING BEAUTY’ KA SIONG TO BE ‘MORE PROACTIVE’

In a series of tweets today, Alexander said he has contacted AirAsia for an explanation from a consumer affairs perspective.

“Among others, issues raised during a preliminary engagement with AirAsia are flight delays and rescheduling of flights exceeding more than six hours.

“We also raised the rights of consumers to receive compensation… I have asked AirAsia to provide a guide on the process to file complaints,” said Alexander, adding that he expected the company to respond within 24 hours.

He said although the airline industry was regulated by the Transport Ministry, he will intervene in matters concerning consumer interest.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi

Alexander also urged the Transport Ministry and the Malaysian Aviation Commission to be more proactive in finding solutions to such problems.

The past week saw numerous internet users complaining about delays and rescheduling of AirAsia flights.

On Sunday, Tuaran MP Wilfred Madius Tangau wrote on Twitter claiming that his 8pm flight was delayed twice, departing only at around 11.30pm.

Madius described his predicament as “simply crazy”. He was scheduled to be a speaker at a forum on Monday afternoon.

A Twitter user claimed that her flight on May 7 was officially delayed by two hours but there was no call for boarding even as they approached the two and a half-hour mark.

Another Twitter user called Xeronexo claimed that he and other passengers were stranded after they were told that they could not board because their flight was already full.– MKINI