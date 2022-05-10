NAJIB, ROSMAH & THE 3 SUPER-YACHTS – MAKING FOOLS OF THE FOOLS

1. RM Elegance yacht, August 2009
If you Google RM Elegance (the 1st yacht) you get this :
Alamak! So it was a bot sewa lah. A rental boat. At that time (2009) the 1MDB money was not flowing yet.
2. Golden Odyssey yacht in mid-2010
Again if you Google Golden Odyssey yacht you get this:
https://businessnow.mt/incredible-123m-yacht-formerly-part-of-saudi-royals-golden-fleet-docks-in-malta/
An image of the yacht, named Golden Odyssey was shared on a yachting enthusiast social media page, towering over surrounding buildings at the Palumbo shipyard. Golden Odyssey was built in 2015 by German shipyard L¨urssen in 2015, and is registered under a German flag.
That website says the Golden Odyssey yacht was built in 2015 by the German shipyard Lurssen.
But Najib went on the cruise in 2010. Could there have been another yacht called Golden Odyssey in 2010?
3. Topaz yacht in 2013
Now this is the most interesting yacht.
According to the news report in The Edge (above) this US$140 million (RM613 million) yacht Topaz was paid for using money stolen from 1MDB. That yacht is ours.