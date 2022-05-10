NAJIB, ROSMAH & THE 3 SUPER-YACHTS – MAKING FOOLS OF THE FOOLS

Another 1MDB trial is now ongoing in the Courts. Here is a snippet from Malay Mail.





Before reading the Malay Mail story, I would like to repeat something I have mentioned before. I was told once by a VVVIP person (a billionaire person lah) that the JoLo character was really clever at faking everything. The story goes that he rented fake office space in London, put up fake signboards, hired fake Mat Salleh secretaries and fake Mat Salleh staff to impress the really stupid kampong boys who had just got off the flight. Obviously they fell for it. Thats how we lost our billions.



I have another friend who is also quite mega and who is also into yachts. I went on a couple of yacht cruises with him and learnt plenty about the luxury yacht business. It really is a business.

So when today’s Malay Mail story mentioned THREE yachts and I did some quick Google searching. Here is the news:

My comments :

1. RM Elegance yacht, August 2009

If you Google RM Elegance (the 1st yacht) you get this :

Alamak! So it was a bot sewa lah. A rental boat. At that time (2009) the 1MDB money was not flowing yet.



2. Golden Odyssey yacht in mid-2010

Again if you Google Golden Odyssey yacht you get this:

https://businessnow.mt/incredible-123m-yacht-formerly-part-of-saudi-royals-golden-fleet-docks-in-malta/



An image of the yacht, named Golden Odyssey was shared on a yachting enthusiast social media page, towering over surrounding buildings at the Palumbo shipyard. Golden Odyssey was built in 2015 by German shipyard L¨urssen in 2015, and is registered under a German flag.

That website says the Golden Odyssey yacht was built in 2015 by the German shipyard Lurssen.

But Najib went on the cruise in 2010. Could there have been another yacht called Golden Odyssey in 2010?



3. Topaz yacht in 2013



Now this is the most interesting yacht.

According to the news report in The Edge (above) this US$140 million (RM613 million) yacht Topaz was paid for using money stolen from 1MDB. That yacht is ours.