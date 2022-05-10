HOW MUCH LONGER CAN ‘BOSSKU’ RUN – AS 1MDB AUDITOR SAYS IT LOUD & CLEAR – ‘NAJIB INTIMIDATED US’ – CONVICTED CRIMINAL & NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT EX-PM LAUNCHES ANOTHER ‘COLLATERAL ATTACK’ AGAINST ZETI’S FAMILY & CONVENIENTLY FUGITIVE JHO LOW
KPMG partner: Najib intimidated us to sign-off 1MDB audit
KPMG Malaysia’s managing partner Johan Idris has described the instruction of Najib Abdul Razak to the audit firm to complete and sign off on its audit of 1MDB’s 2013 financial statement within two weeks, as a form of intimidation.
He said this when re-examined by lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram at the former premier’s trial over the alleged misappropriation of RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds, today.
The 14th prosecution witness was queried about the meeting which took place on the night of Dec 15, 2013, at Najib’s residence in Jalan Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur.
The 45-minute-long meeting was between KPMG with Johan as its sole representative, 1MDB and Najib himself.
Sri Ram: You were asked to confirm that the minutes of the meeting do not show there was any pressure exerted by the accused Najib upon you at this meeting. You were there, at ground zero, so was there any pressure at all?
Johan: I put it (as) intimidation… Intimidation for us to conclude and sign the audit statement ending March 31, 2013.
Sri Ram: From whom did this come?
Johan: Najib.
At this juncture, Najib’s counsel Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed stood up and objected to the witness’s answer as the word “intimidation” was never raised by the witness in any of his answers.
However, High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah asked the defence to put forth its submissions.
Four charges
Previously, the court heard that KPMG had yet to sign off on the audit for 1MDB’s financial statement for the financial year ending March 31, 2013, as 1MDB had yet to provide the information that KPMG had been asking for since April 2013.
Based on the minutes of the meeting that Johan had typed out himself, he noted that Najib had asked for KPMG to sign the audit by Dec 31, 2013.
Najib, 68, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.
The trial before judge Sequerah continues. – – Bernama
Court sets June 23 to hear Najib’s bid for documents on Zeti’s family, Jho Low
PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has fixed June 23 to hear former prime minister Najib Razak’s bid to obtain documents related to companies controlled by Zeti Akhtar Aziz’s family and fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho for his ongoing 1MDB trial.
Deputy public prosecutor Mustafa P Kunyalam said the new appeal hearing was fixed during an online proceeding before a deputy registrar.
Lawyer Nur Syahirah Hanapiah represented Najib.
The appeal was supposed to have been heard today but it was vacated as ad hoc prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram was engaged in the 1MDB trial scheduled for the entire week at the High Court.
On July 12 last year, High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who is also the 1MDB trial judge, dismissed the application to obtain the documents as premature.
The judge said he did not see how the bank documents, related to the funds received by Zeti’s family, are relevant to the defence’s case.
Sequerah said the documents sought by Najib to question Zeti’s credibility as the then Bank Negara Malaysia governor “amounted to a collateral attack”.
“The defence can confront her (Zeti) when she is called to the witness stand later,” he said.
The court also turned down Najib’s other application to obtain former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner’s mobile phone records, saying the prosecution had made it clear it did not have the documents in its possession.
Najib is standing trial on 25 charges for abuse of power and money laundering over alleged 1MDB funds amounting to RM2.28 billion deposited into his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014. FMT