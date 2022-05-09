NAJIB’S LONG-OVERDUE WATERLOO IN AUGUST – THE NATION HOPES HE’LL FINALLY BE SETTLED DOWN BEHIND BARS WHEN SEPT COMES – NO WONDER, HE’S BEEN TRYING TO GET GE15 HELD RIGHT AFTER RAYA – APEX COURT TO HEAR ‘NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT’ NAJIB’S FINAL APPEAL FROM AUG 15 TO 26

Apex court sets 10 days in August to hear Najib’s final bid to set aside SRC conviction

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has fixed 10 days in August to hear Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s final bid against his conviction and jail sentence for misappropriation of RM42mil in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The matter was informed via a letter dated April 29 made available to the media, which was signed by Federal Court deputy registrar Hafiizullaah [email protected] Md Salleh, stating that the dates were from Aug 15 to 19 and 22 to 26.

According to the letter, both parties (defence and prosecution) were also instructed to file their written submissions by July 31.

On April 25, Najib submitted 94 grounds in his petition of appeal on why he should be freed of the charges of misappropriating RM42mil in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

Among the grounds mentioned in the petition was that the Court of Appeal had erred in fact and/or in law in affirming the High Court’s findings that the prosecution had proven a prima facie case against the appellant (Najib) on all seven charges and called for his defence.

On Dec 8, 2021, the Court of Appeal upheld Najib’s conviction and the 12-year jail sentence and the RM210mil fine for misappropriating RM42mil belonging to SRC International.

Judge Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who presided with Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, unanimously dismissed Najib’s appeal against the High Court’s decision on July 28, 2020.

The Federal Court would be the final avenue for the Pekan MP to appeal against his sentence and conviction involving the SRC International case.

– Bernama

.