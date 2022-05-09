PURE FOOLISHNESS OR DEVILRY AT WORK? – WHY ARE EU & G7 FOAMING AT MOUTH TO BAN RUSSIAN OIL – WHEN THEY KNOW IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO IMPOSE – ALL THE SHOUTING & SCREAMING DOES IS PUSH SKYROCKETING OIL PRICES EVEN HIGHER – MAKING THE LIVES OF ORDINARY EUROPEANS EVEN HARDER WHILE THE U.S. OIL GIANTS LAUGH ALL THE WAY TO BANK – NOW, EVEN JAPAN SAYS IT WILL TAKE ITS OWN SWEET TIME TO PHASE OUT RUSSIAN OIL ALTHOUGH IT SUPPORTS G7’S ‘BAN’ – WHILE HUNGARY & SLOVAKIA THE LATEST TO TELL EU THEY NEED AT LEAST 2 YEARS TO WEAN THEMSELVES FROM RUSSIAN OIL
Japan will take time to phase out Russian oil imports after agreeing on a ban with other Group of Seven (G7) nations to counter Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.
The G7 nations committed to the move “in a timely and orderly fashion” at an online meeting on Sunday to put further pressure on President Vladimir Putin, although members such as resource-poor Japan depend heavily on Russian fuel.
“For a country heavily dependent on energy imports, it’s a very difficult decision. But G7 coordination is most important at a time like now,” Kishida (above) told reporters, repeating comments he made at the G7 meeting.
“As for the timing of the reduction or stoppage of (Russian) oil imports, we will consider it while gauging the actual situation,” he said. “We will take our time to take steps towards a phase-out.” He did not elaborate.
The Ukraine crisis has highlighted Japan’s energy dependence on Russia even as Tokyo has acted swiftly and in tandem with the G7 in instituting sanctions.
The latest ban underlines a turn in Japan’s policy. Japan has said it would be difficult to immediately cut off Russian oil imports, which accounted for about 33 million barrels of Japan’s overall oil imports, or 4 percent, for 2021.
It has already said it will ban Russian coal imports in stages, leaving just liquefied natural gas (LNG). Japan is in a particularly tough spot since it shut down the bulk of its nuclear reactors following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Russia was Japan’s fifth-biggest supplier of crude oil and LNG last year.
The Japanese government and companies own stakes in oil and LNG projects in Russia, including two on Sakhalin Island from which partners Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell PLC have announced they will exit.
Still, Japan’s biggest oil refiner, Eneos Holdings Inc, has already stopped buying Russian crude, saying it would get supplies from the Middle East.
On Friday, trading firm Marubeni Corp said it wanted to withdraw from the Sakhalin-1 oil project but was keeping its stake in line with government policy.
Kishida said on Monday there was no change to the government’s policy of keeping business interests in the various Russian energy assets.
– Reuters
Hungary And Slovakia Get Two Years To Comply With Russian Oil Ban
The European Union is set to give some member states heavily dependent on Russian oil – such as Hungary and Slovakia – time until the end of 2024 to comply with the proposed embargo on oil imports from Russia, as the bloc is looking to keep a united front against Putin and his invasion of Ukraine, sources with knowledge of the discussions told Bloomberg on Friday.
The Czech Republic could also get an exemption until June 2024 under a proposed revision of the oil ban, Bloomberg’s sources said.
The European Commission on Wednesday officially proposed a full ban on Russian crude and oil product imports by the end of this year.
“We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimises the impact on global markets. This is why we will phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the European Parliament on Wednesday.
However, while Germany has recently dropped its opposition to an embargo, EU member states with even higher dependence on Russian oil, including Hungary and Slovakia, have asked for revisions of the Commission’s initial proposal.
Hungary and Slovakia receive Russian crude via the Druzhba oil pipeline, while the Commission’s proposal needs the approval of all 27 EU member states.
Hungary said on Wednesday it cannot support a full block on Russian oil imports, with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto saying in a Facebook video that such a move would “obliterate” its energy security.
“Hungary can only support these sanctions measures if crude oil carried in pipelines is exempted from the restrictions,” the minister added.
On Friday, while the EU meets for another round of discussions about the details of the oil embargo, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Hungary would not support the Commission’s current proposal and that the country needed five years and huge investments in pipelines and refinery updates in order to phase out Russian oil. OILPRICE.COM
Shell Says It’s Impossible to Trace Russian Crude In Refined Products
There is no way to trace whether there is Russian crude oil or how much crude from Russia will go into the refined products market globally, Shell’s chief executive Ben van Beurden said on Thursday.
“We do not have systems in the world that trace back whether that particular molecule originated from a geological formation in Russia…. that doesn’t exist,” van Beurden told journalists, as carried by Reuters.
“So therefore, diesel coming out of an Indian refinery that was fed with Russian crude is considered to be Indian diesel,” Shell’s top executive added, highlighting the challenge the West faces in truly banning Russian oil from the market.
The U.S. has already banned imports of Russian energy products, including crude, refined products, and liquefied natural gas (LNG). In Europe, the European Commission on Wednesday officially proposed a full ban on Russian crude and oil product imports by the end of the year.
“We now propose a ban on Russian oil. This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the European Parliament on Wednesday.
However, as Shell’s van Beurden noted today, if Europe imports diesel from India, it still may have been processed from Russian crude which India is not shying away from buying, especially if Russia offers steep discounts for its grades.
Shell, the top trader of oil in the world, bought a Russian crude cargo in the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Following a backlash over the ethics of continuing trade with Russian oil, Shell apologized a few days later for buying Russian crude and announced its intention to withdraw from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and LNG in a phased manner, aligned with new government guidance.
“As an immediate first step, the company will stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil. It will also shut its service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia,” Shell said in early March. – OILPRICE.COM
ANN/ REUTERS/ OILPRICE.COM
