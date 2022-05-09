‘WE HAVE KILLED THE WRONG PIG’ – WHETHER CHURCHILL REALLY SAID IT OR NOT, PUTIN WAS RIGHT – THERE ARE 21ST CENTURY ‘WHITE SUPREMACISTS’ NAZIS IN UKRAINE – AND U.S., U.K. & NATO FOR THEIR OWN ULTERIOR MOTIVES ARE DELIBERATELY CLOSING AN EYE – AND FINANCING THEM AGAINST RUSSIA & THE WORLD

The war in Ukraine is dragging on for over two months now. I believe the Russians have multiple objectives to achieve – military, political and economic. The military objective appears to be in eastern Ukraine (Luhansk and Donetsk in the Donbas region).

The economic (and political) objectives appear to be to break the “hegemony” of the US Dollar, and breaking US ‘dominance’ over Europe and perhaps the world.

The economic and political objectives have not been fully achieved yet though there are cracks appearing in Europe and there has been some success in getting the oil trade to shift away from the US Dollar. (Err…despite the so called sanctions against Russia both Europe and the United States buy millions of barrels of Russian oil and millions of cubic meters of Russian gas until today.)



The Israeli Central Bank (watch them closely) has dumped plenty Euros and US Dollars from its foreign reserves and switched them to Chinese Yuan. The Japanese have recently sold over USD60 Billion worth of US bonds (T Bills). But they hold a trillion more. The Saudis (and the Gulf) and the Indians have said they have no qualms dealing in Russian rubles and Chinese Yuan.

This morning I came across this picture. It is a very recent picture of the Ukrainian Azov Battalion – an interesting fighting unit that is putting up the most resistance to the Russians. This picture was most likely taken in Mariupol – the birthplace of the Azov Battalion and also where the giant Soviet Union built Azovstal steel plant is located.

There are three things I found interesting. That is a Nazi flag (arrowed extreme right). The middle arrow is the NATO flag and on the extreme left the guy is making a Nazi salute.

It is an interesting day in Hell indeed that the NATO flag is being held up alongside the Nazi flag with a Nazi salute !!



For comparison here are the Nato flag and below it are pictures of Adolph Hitler and Anders Breivik the Norwegian white supremacist neo-Nazi and mass murderer who shot and killed 77 mostly non-white people in Norway in 2011. They are both making the same Nazi salute.





The picture above (taken recently) is that of the same Ukrainian Azov Battalion holding up their battalion flag which is none other than the swastika of the infamous Nazi Waffen SS.



I think what these folks have forgotten is that the last time they met, the Nazis got their butts kicked in by the Russians.



The Azov Battalion was founded by ultra right wing, Ukrainian white supremacists. Many people do not know that it is actually an international battalion with white supremacists from over 22 European nationalities belonging to this neo-Nazi outfit.



Among other things Mr Putin has said it plainly that Russia will root out and destroy the Nazis from Ukraine.



But the US, UK and Nato are arming and financing these 21st century Nazis.

After the end of the Second World War, after the Russians had soundly defeated the Nazis the British Prime Minister Winston Churchill is believed to have said, ‘We have killed the wrong pig“. Some dispute the statement but it looks like they are taking a second crack at it.

