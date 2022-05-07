THE NOOSE TIGHTENS ON ISMAIL SABRI & HIS PRO-PN TEAM PUTRAJAYA’S NECKS – AS ZAHID DENOUNCES PAS AS ‘TWO-FACED’, UMNO’S ‘COURT CLUSTER’ TO TABLE PROPOSAL AMENDING UMNO’S CONSTITUTION TO ALLOW FOR PARTY POLLS TO BE HELD ONLY AFTER GE15 – IF DONE, THEN ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ CAN FORGET ABOUT LEVERAGING ON PAS SUPPORT TO KEEP THEIR GE15 CANDIDACIES
Khaled Nordin to table proposal to amend Umno constitution next Saturday
PONTIAN: The proposal to amend the Umno Constitution will be tabled by the party’s vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin at the Special Umno General Assembly, next Saturday (May 14).
Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the proposal included the postponement of the party’s election six months after a general election, which had been approved during the party’s General Assembly held in March.
Ahmad said about 2,666 delegates were expected to attend the special general assembly who would also vote for the constitutional amendment.
“I have informed the Registrar of Societies about what we will do,” the Pontian Member of Parliament told reporters at the Aidilfitri open house that he hosted in Benut, here, on Saturday (May 7).
If the amendments were not implemented, Umno would have to hold party elections at the end of this year. The last party elections were held in 2018.
In another development, when asked whether action would be taken against Gua Musang Umno division chief Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah or Ku Li over his actions of meeting with the opposition in Kelantan recently, Ahmad said the matter had not been discussed.
Meanwhile, on the Muafakat Nasional coalition between Umno and PAS, Ahmad said the coalition still existed but was not thriving.
“So far, there has been no discussion, the matter was not even raised during a recent meeting. When a final decision is made, Umno divisions in each state must abide by the ruling,” he said.
On Friday (May 6), PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan was reported to have said that the unification of the ummah through Muafakat Nasional was considered the best formula. – Bernama/ANN
Zahid calls PAS two-faced, says Umno wants loyal friends
PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, describing PAS as “two-faced” and indecisive, has again dismissed the possibility of working with the party at the next general election as partners in the Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact.
Zahid accused PAS of often changing its opinion on various matters, and said Umno did not want to be friends with parties that did not have a consistent stand in its actions.
“We want friends who are loyal and that loyalty must not just be in words but in terms of actions and decisions,” he said, according to Berita Harian.
Umno and PAS leaders have been at odds for a year over the future of the MN alliance, which had been formed in 2019 by the two major Malay-Muslim parties to challenge Pakatan Harapan, then in power.
However, Zahid and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang later disagreed about whether to accept Bersatu into the alliance.
Zahid has often spoken against reviving the alliance, while PAS leaders have tried to keep MN alive. PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said yesterday MN was the best formula to unite the Muslim ummah.
“That’s PAS’s opinion,” Zahid said in response. “From early on, that has been our stand, but they have shown their two-faced attitude.” He reiterated that the best strategy for Umno was for Barisan Nasional to go solo at GE15.
Separately, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said MN was not dead yet. However, he acknowledged that the alliance was “not well-nourished”, especially after the Melaka and Johor elections.
PAS contested against Umno-BN as part of Perikatan Nasional (PN), with Bersatu and Gerakan, to little success. In both states, the Umno-led BN stormed to strong victories.
Ahmad said Umno’s Supreme Council had not even discussed MN recently and whether to revitalise its pact with PAS. Once a final decision had been made by the top leadership, every state chapter should fall in line.
Umno is set to clash with PAS in Terengganu at the general election, but the two parties might work hand-in-hand under MN in Selangor. Last week, Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar said the two parties had decided to cooperate in Selangor through MN, with the Islamic party said to be snubbing PN in the state. FMT