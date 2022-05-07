MP’s SON SUMMONS MAN TO HIS HOUSE – THEN ‘PUNCHES & SPITS’ AT HIM FOR ARGUING WITH MUM AT GRILLED FISH STALL – IF TRUE, HOW HIGH & MIGHTY WE HAVE BECOME JUST BECAUSE DAD IS AN MP – SPEAKING OF WHICH, WASN’T ZAHID ALSO ONCE ACCUSED OF DOING SOMETHING LIKE THIS TO HIS DAUGHTER’S MALE FRIEND

MP’s son alleged to have head-butted and punched man for insulting mum

PETALING JAYA: An MP’s son allegedly punched and spat at a 49-year-old man over an argument at a grilled fish stall in Umbai, Melaka, earlier this week.

In the 12.30am incident on Monday, the victim was apparently summoned to the MP’s son’s home and berated for being rude to his mother.

The MP’s son was alleged to have then assaulted him.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the assailant head-butted the victim’s face, injuring his nose.

The victim was then ordered to leave the property. A police report was made at the Kandang police station yesterday.

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit confirmed a report had been received.

FMT has contacted Melaka police chief Razali Abu Samah for more details.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.