PKR YOUTHS START AGAIN TO CAST A JEALOUS EYE ON RIVAL MUDA – BY QUESTIONING DIAN LEE’S ROLE IN SINGAPORE PENNY STOCK DEBACLE – EVEN AS MURMURS GROW ABOUT ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S PAS RELATIONSHIP WITH MASTERMIND JOHN SOH – DIDN’T JOHN SOH USE TO FUND PKR’S HEADQUARTERS?
PKR Student’s wing deputy chairperson Dharshinee Suresh Kumar urged Muda central executive committee member Dian Lee to clarify Clear Water Development Sdn Bhd’s role in Blumont Group Ltd, which was among the firms in Singapore’s penny stock controversy.
“The rakyat needs answers,” Dharshinee said on Twitter. Lee , the daughter of tycoon Lee Kim Yew, was not charged with any crime.
On Thursday, tycoon Soh Chee Wen and his partner Quah Su-Ling were convicted by the Singapore High Court for market manipulation and cheating offences involving an elaborate scheme to manipulate the share price of Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital Ltd and LionGold Corp Ltd.
At the time of the scheme in 2013, Clear Water Development, controlled by Lee, was the second-largest shareholder in Blumont behind Neo Kim Hock, according to The Edge.
Asiasons Capital was controlled by Mohamed Azlan Hashim and Jared Lim, who is Lee’s husband.
Lee later clarified that both she and Lim were never implicated in the case, adding that the Singaporean authorities had never reached out to either of them for questioning.
She claimed that the allegations made against them merely tarnished the investigations made by the Singaporean authorities and the verdict made by the Singaporean high court.
Substantial shareholders
Among the substantial shareholders in LionGold Corp was Md Wira Dani, the son of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin.
Following an investigation by Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department, no charges were brought against the shareholders.
Soh and Quah, however, were found guilty of 349 charges. They were accused of artificially inflating the share prices of the three companies through a network of 189 trading accounts held by 60 individuals and firms.
Their share prices eventually collapsed, wiping out S$8 billion in market value and burning retail investors.
MKINI
