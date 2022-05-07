PKR YOUTHS START AGAIN TO CAST A JEALOUS EYE ON RIVAL MUDA – BY QUESTIONING DIAN LEE’S ROLE IN SINGAPORE PENNY STOCK DEBACLE – EVEN AS MURMURS GROW ABOUT ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S PAS RELATIONSHIP WITH MASTERMIND JOHN SOH – DIDN’T JOHN SOH USE TO FUND PKR’S HEADQUARTERS?

PKR Student’s wing deputy chairperson Dharshinee Suresh Kumar urged Muda central executive committee member Dian Lee to clarify Clear Water Development Sdn Bhd’s role in Blumont Group Ltd, which was among the firms in Singapore’s penny stock controversy.

“The rakyat needs answers,” Dharshinee said on Twitter. Lee , the daughter of tycoon Lee Kim Yew, was not charged with any crime.

It’s been 10 hours since, so anyone from @partimuda or @iamdianlee herself is gonna clarify on this scandal involving one of their JKEP ? Rakyat perlukan jawapan. Dia bukan sahaja anggota parti tapi mempunyai jawatan yang lumayan tinggi dalam parti jua. https://t.co/1FAw4FcXAb — Dharshinee Suresh Kumar (@dharshinee_sk) May 6, 2022

On Thursday, tycoon Soh Chee Wen and his partner Quah Su-Ling were convicted by the Singapore High Court for market manipulation and cheating offences involving an elaborate scheme to manipulate the share price of Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital Ltd and LionGold Corp Ltd.

At the time of the scheme in 2013, Clear Water Development, controlled by Lee, was the second-largest shareholder in Blumont behind Neo Kim Hock, according to The Edge.

Asiasons Capital was controlled by Mohamed Azlan Hashim and Jared Lim, who is Lee’s husband.

Lee later clarified that both she and Lim were never implicated in the case, adding that the Singaporean authorities had never reached out to either of them for questioning.

She claimed that the allegations made against them merely tarnished the investigations made by the Singaporean authorities and the verdict made by the Singaporean high court.

Substantial shareholders

Among the substantial shareholders in LionGold Corp was Md Wira Dani, the son of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin.

Following an investigation by Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department, no charges were brought against the shareholders.

Soh Chee Wen

Soh and Quah, however, were found guilty of 349 charges. They were accused of artificially inflating the share prices of the three companies through a network of 189 trading accounts held by 60 individuals and firms.

Their share prices eventually collapsed, wiping out S$8 billion in market value and burning retail investors.

MKINI

