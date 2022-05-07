NO CASH AT THE ATMs, NO RON95 AT THE PETROL PUMPS – MALAYSIANS FUME AT INCOMPETENT ISMAIL SABRI REGIME

PETALING JAYA: Petrol pumps along major highways are running empty as the masses return home post-Hari Raya.

There have been reports of acute fuel shortages on the east coast and other parts of the country, which have sent tempers flaring.

Many took to social media to vent their frustration after finding that many petrol stations had run out of RON95 petrol, with only the pricier RON97 available.

The price of RON95 petrol from May 5-11 is RM2.05 per litre and RM3.94 per litre for RON97.

Adding fuel to the fire was a shortage of cash in ATM machines.

One irate Twitter user, Shasya Edora asked: “What is happening? No fuel at the east coast region from Besut to Kuantan. Many cars are parked at the sides (of the road).

“Before going back from Shah Alam to Kemaman, was trying to fill the car. Surprisingly, RON95 out of stock, first time it happened,” she tweeted.

“If RON95 also finished how to attract Singaporeans to come here for holidays?” tweeted Muhammad Hanif.

Another Twitter user, @winn3risg, said there has been a major petrol shortage since yesterday in Penang.

“It’s madness this year, major gridlock. No fuel. When want to return home suddenly, car has a problem,” tweeted @izzatyysahkrii.

Heavy traffic has been reported on several major highways heading towards Klang Valley as people return home after the holiday season.

