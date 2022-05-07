FEELING OF ECONOMIC DOOM SNAKES THROUGH THE U.S. – EVEN AS BIDEN ANNOUNCES THE LATEST US$150 MILLION MILITARY AID PACKAGE – WHILE MOSCOW CONDEMNS WASHINGTON & THE WEST FOR PROLONGING INSTEAD OF ENDING UKRAINE WAR – ‘THEY ARE DOING EVERYTHING TO PREVENT THIS’

Feeling of economic doom going around in U.S.: CNN

NEW YORK(Xinhua) — With the worst start for the stock market in 80-plus years, the highest inflation in 40-plus years, the largest single interest rate hike in 20-plus years, as well as the dimmest public view of the U.S. economy in 10-plus years, there is no surprise that a feeling of economic doom is going around in this country, CNN reported on Friday.

“And while he’ll cheer stronger-than-expected new job growth data released (on) Friday, there’s very little (U.S.) President Joe Biden or anyone else can do but sit back and watch like the rest of us,” said the report.

Energy prices are set by the OPEC, which isn’t increasing oil production to anybody’s liking quite yet; the interest rate hike announced on Wednesday by the Federal Reserve, which operates independently from the White House, will make it harder for home and car buyers and businesses to get access to cheap money, according to the report.

The Fed’s most recent rate hike of half a percentage point is large, which helped push stocks lower on Thursday, but the Fed could raise its rates to at least 3 percent by the end of the year to combat inflation, said the report.

“Higher rates could be good for savers” and “challenge the stock market,” which has “become accustomed to — if not addicted to — easy money,” added CNN, noting that a majority of U.S. adults in a new CNN poll said the president’s policies have hurt the economy, and 8 in 10 said the government isn’t doing enough to combat inflation. XIN HUA

Moscow criticizes West for prolonging Russia-Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW (Xinhua) — While Western countries are calling for an early cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, “they are doing everything to prevent this” with their actions, a Russian diplomat said Friday.

Arms deliveries to Ukraine are increasing and the United States alone has sent 3.8 billion U.S. dollars worth of military products, Alexei Zaitsev, deputy director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing.

Military supplies from Western countries will prolong hostilities, cause new destruction of civilian infrastructure, and cost more civilian lives, he said.

Against this backdrop, the Russia-Ukraine peace talks are “in a state of stagnation,” Zaitsev said.

Meanwhile, the diplomat denied the allegation that Russia could use nuclear weapons during its special military operation in Ukraine, calling such speculation “a deliberate lie.”

Russia firmly adheres to the principle that “there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it should not be unleashed,” Zaytsev noted. XINHUA

Biden announces additional $150 million in military aid to Ukraine

The United States will send an additional $150 million security assistance package to Ukraine, including “tailored” equipment that will help the country defend itself against Russian forces.

Equipment being sent to Ukraine includes 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, 3 AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars, electronic jamming equipment, field equipment, and spare parts, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

Kirby said on Friday that the United States will continue providing Ukraine with the necessary assistance to defend itself.

“The United States also continues to work with its Allies and partners to identify and provide Ukraine with additional capabilities to defend itself,” Kirby said.

“With today’s announcement, my Administration has nearly exhausted funding that can be used to send security assistance through drawdown authorities for Ukraine. For Ukraine to succeed in this next phase of war its international partners, including the U.S., must continue to demonstrate our unity and our resolve to keep the weapons and ammunition flowing to Ukraine, without interruption. Congress should quickly provide the requested funding to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table,” Biden said. FOX NEWS

