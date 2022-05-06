IN MAJOR SNUB TO NAJIB & ZAHID – HADI WANTS GE15 ONLY AFTER PN GOVT’S TERM ENDS – A SIGN HE ‘TRUSTS’ ISMAIL SABRI MORE THAN THEM!

Although prepared for it, PAS is inclined to have the 15th general election (GE15) only after the current government has served its full term, said party president Abdul Hadi Awang today.

The Marang MP cited the public’s fatigue and the pandemic as among the reasons to not have GE15 any time soon.

“At the moment, we are ready to face elections at any time, although we have previously stated that three state governments should complete their full term because the rakyat is still fatigued (with) these politics alongside the pandemic (which) is not over,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters in Terengganu, in a video clip posted by Astro Awani.

Hadi stressed however that PAS has mobilised its election machinery in each state.

“We have moved and added branches, added members. We have studied the post mortems of the past three state elections in Sabah, Malacca, and Johor,” he said.

He said the decision to hold GE15 should be made by the cabinet and with the agreement of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

PAS leads the state governments in Terengganu, Kelantan, and Kedah.

Hadi previously said in March that the party will not dissolve the legislative assemblies in those three states until their full terms were completed.

He claimed it was to allow the state governments to focus on the stability of their administrations.

MKINI

