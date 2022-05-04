MURDER IN KL HOTEL – JOHOR MAN FOUND SHOT IN THE FOREHEAD – MANHUNT LAUNCHED AS COPS IDENTIFY 2 MORE SUSPECTS

Man shot in KL hotel room: Two more suspects identified

KUALA LUMPUR: Two more suspects have been identified in connection with the murder of a man who was found with a gunshot wound to the forehead in a hotel room here.

Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the two suspects were local men in their 40s’ and 50’s.

“We have also remanded the first suspect who was arrested on Tuesday until May 9 to help with further investigations.

“We are now tracing the whereabouts of the other two suspects,” he said when contacted on Wednesday.

ACP Noor Dellhan said police were still trying to determine the motive for the murder and looking for the murder weapon.

The victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to the forehead in a hotel room in Bukit Bintang on Tuesday (May 3), an hour after he checked in.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Asst Comm Habibi Majinji said that the incident was discovered by a hotel employee who gained entry to the room and then called the police at about 7pm.

The victim, a 46-year-old man from Johor, checked into the hotel at 6pm on Tuesday.

Police have detained his roommate for investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. ANN

