MURDER IN KL HOTEL – JOHOR MAN FOUND SHOT IN THE FOREHEAD – MANHUNT LAUNCHED AS COPS IDENTIFY 2 MORE SUSPECTS

Man shot in KL hotel room: Two more suspects identified
KUALA LUMPUR: Two more suspects have been identified in connection with the murder of a man who was found with a gunshot wound to the forehead in a hotel room here.
Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the two suspects were local men in their 40s’ and 50’s.
“We have also remanded the first suspect who was arrested on Tuesday until May 9 to help with further investigations.
“We are now tracing the whereabouts of the other two suspects,” he said when contacted on Wednesday.
ACP Noor Dellhan said police were still trying to determine the motive for the murder and looking for the murder weapon.
The victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to the forehead in a hotel room in Bukit Bintang on Tuesday (May 3), an hour after he checked in.
Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Asst Comm Habibi Majinji said that the incident was discovered by a hotel employee who gained entry to the room and then called the police at about 7pm.
The victim, a 46-year-old man from Johor, checked into the hotel at 6pm on Tuesday.
Police have detained his roommate for investigation.
The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. ANN
Cops hunt for duo over Johor man shot dead in KL hotel
PETALING JAYA: Police are on the lookout for two men believed to be involved in the gunning down of a 49-year-old man in a hotel in Bukit Bintang last night.
Dang Wangi district police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the suspects were in their 40s and 50s.
He told Harian Metro the deceased’s friend, who had checked into the hotel with the victim, had been remanded for six days until next Monday.
The deceased, who was not identified, was found dead in his hotel room with a gunshot wound to the forehead at about 7pm yesterday.
The man and his friend had checked into the hotel an hour earlier.
Police said the two men had travelled from Johor, and their reason for doing so was being investigated.
The case is being investigated for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.
Those with information related to the incident can call the police at 03 2600-2222. FMT