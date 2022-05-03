TOMORROW STILL A HOLIDAY IN SELANGOR AS LABOUR DAY HOLIDAY BROUGHT FORWARD AFTER EARLIER THAN EXPECTED RAYA

Tomorrow is a holiday in Selangor after the state agreed to bring forward the Workers’ Day holiday to May 4

THE Selangor government has agreed to bring forward the Workers’ Day holiday to May 4 in line with the official announcement that Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on Monday.

“In line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri’s statement (on the holiday) and the provisions s under Section 3 of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369) and the consent of the Selangor Sultan, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has agreed that Workers’ Day Holiday in Selangor will be brought forward to Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

“The change in the public holiday is also applicable to all local authorities and state statutory bodies,” he said in a statement.

– Bernama

