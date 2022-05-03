KARAK HIGHWAY ‘ROAD BULLY’ REMANDED FOR 3 DAYS

Reckless MPV driver on Karak highway remanded for three days

PETALING JAYA: Police have obtained a three-day remand order against a motorist for driving an MPV recklessly along the Kuala Lumpur – Karak Expressway recently.

Gombak OCPD Asst Comm Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said the 43-year-old man was arrested at the Gombak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement division at around 2pm on May 1.

“The suspect allegedly drove recklessly and behaved like a road bully between KM25.1 and KM27.5 of the expressway.

“The motorist was taken for a urine test which came back negative,” he said in a statement.

He added that a sample of the suspect’s blood has been taken for an alcohol test.

“The suspect has been remanded for three days to help with further investigations.

“The case has been classified as driving recklessly and dangerously under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

It was reported on Sunday (May 1) that a video of a white MPV being driven in a dangerous manner went viral after being uploaded on social media.

In the video, the driver of the MPV can be seen overtaking in the emergency lane and provoking road users.

Dashcam footage showed the suspect cutting off motorists and constantly braking in an attempt to provoke them.

A background check also found that the vehicle had 56 outstanding traffic summonses.

ann

.