DOUGLAS K.K. LEE, THE SON OF TUN H.S. LEE, DIES AT AGE 98

Former politician and assemblyman Douglas K.K. Lee passes away

PETALING JAYA: Former politician and business man Datuk Douglas K.K. Lee has passed away.

He was 98 years old.

Lee was former finance minister Tun H.S. Lee’s eldest son.

He, who was also MCA’s youngest candidate in first Malayan local election in 1952, winning the Imbi ward. He was also the MCA youth secretary-general and Salak state assemblyman.

His daughter Janet Lee said on Facebook that her father was admitted to the intensive care unit on Saturday and died early Monday (May 2).

“Very grateful that his passing was peaceful, with us beside him. Rest in peace Dad, you were the best,” said Janet Lee.

Lee was born on Dec 4, 1923 and was the former director of The International Association of Lions Club. His wife Ruby Ong died in 2009.

“We have lost a ‘Great Lion’, said Lions Club Kuala Lumpur exco member Lawrence Ang in his Facebook.

Lee’s wake is being held at the Nirvana KL at Jalan Dewan Bahasa on Monday and Tuesday (May 3), ending at 10pm.

Janet said the funeral service would be held at the St Mary’s Cathedral, Jalan Raja, Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (May 4) followed by cremation at Nirvana Shah Alam at noon.

ANN

.