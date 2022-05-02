U.S. DOLLAR STARTS TO LOSE ITS DOMINANCE, PRESTIGE & STATUS – AS THE FAKENESS OF UNCLE SAM GETS EXPOSED BY UKRAINE WAR: NOT ONLY CHINA STARTS TO PAY IN YUAN FOR RUSSIAN COAL, OIL & COMMODITIES – AS DOES SEVERAL EU PLAYERS PAY IN RUBLES FOR THEIR ENERGY – BUT U.S. DOLLAR LOSES SAFE-HARBOUR STATUS AS COVID CRISIS ENDS – AND SPENDTHRIFT AMERICA PREPARES TO GO ON THEIR NEXT BORROWING BINGE!

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

The first shipments of Russian coal and crude oil, paid for in yuan, will arrive in China in April and May, respectively. Chinese state media used the opportunity to denigrate the United States, claiming that the international status of the U.S. dollar is “at risk.”

However, financial expert Albert Song believes that it will not affect the U.S. dollar’s status as the leading global reserve currency. Fenwei Energy Information Service Co., China’s leading information and service provider to the coal and coke industries, revealed that several Chinese companies purchased Russian coal in Chinese currency in March, and the first shipment would be made in April. This is also the first shipment of Russian commodities paid in yuan to arrive in China after Russia was sanctioned by Western countries.

Fenwei did not specify on which date the shipment was expected to arrive.

In addition to coal, Chinese buyers also used yuan to purchase Russian crude oil. The first ESPO (Eastern Siberia Pacific Ocean) crude oil will be delivered in May, according to a commentary published in early April on Cngold.org, a Chinese online media outlet about investing.

Citing the purchases from Fenwei, the article stated that payments in U.S. dollars will become less popular.

“Russia announced that it would only accept payments in rubles for Russian oil and natural gas, which turned the United States and European countries from those who impose sanctions to those who are subjected to sanctions,” the commentary said. “Chinese yuan seized the opportunity and began to reveal its potential in global trade payments. Now that coal and oil paid for in yuan will arrive in China, the international community [will] become green-eyed [at our success].”

On April 23, Albert Song, a researcher at Tianjun, a politics and economics think tank, told The Epoch Times that the recent Chinese purchases of Russian commodities in yuan will not affect the international status of the U.S. dollar, “because these are only bilateral trades between China and Russia, not multilateral trades involving other countries.”

Song has 27 years of professional experience in China’s financial industry, focusing on research in China’s politics and economics.

According to data released by China’s General Administration of Customs in mid-April, the quantity of imported coal and lignite to China dropped 39.9 percent year-on-year in March and 24.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter. However, Russian imports not only retained the top spot in China’s coking coal imports in March, the quantity more than doubled year on year.

China’s total imports from Russia are also growing significantly. The latest mid-April report from the General Administration of Customs showed that in the first quarter of 2022, its total imports from Russia increased to $21.73 billion, a jump of 31 percent year-on-year, ranking second only to Indonesia’s 31.4 percent.

When touting the growing influence of the Chinese currency, the article on Cngold.org also revealed that the Chinese regime is currently negotiating with Saudi Arabia, planning to use the renminbi to price crude oil, in part.

Song disagrees with the commentary’s conclusion that the Chinese yuan is an emerging star on the international market.

“The most important thing is that a country’s sovereign currency is recognized by many countries. Although the Chinese Communist Party claims that the renminbi is on the path of internationalization, the share of the renminbi’s international payments over the years has only been 3.2 percent because it is a government-controlled currency and cannot be freely exchanged. It is therefore a currency with poor credit, to begin with,” Song commented.

China Wary of Sanctions

On April 7, the European Union announced the fifth round of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on coal imports from Russia.

The toughest sanction so far is to cut Russian banks from the global financial system. After Visa and Mastercard suspended services in Russia, Russian banks indicated that they planned to issue cards using China’s UnionPay system.

As China’s largest credit card brand, Unionpay cards are issued in over 70 countries and regions.

However, Russian news agency RBC reported on April 20 that China’s UnionPay refused to cooperate with Russian banks for fear of being sanctioned, leaving Russia with fewer options for a credit card provider for its global business.

“China UnionPay chooses not to cooperate with Russian banks, for fear that itself will get implicated in the sanctions. The CCP needs the New York Clearing House interbank payments system to obtain dollars. Sanctions against China will block it from earning foreign exchanges through exports,” Song explained.

He further elaborated that there are three driving forces for China’s economic growth—foreign trade, investment, and consumption.

“All three are in decline. If additional sanctions are imposed on China, it will be an unbearable situation for China’s economy,” he said. By Zerohedge.com

The US dollar’s draw as a safe haven is likely to end when the coronavirus crisis does For as long as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, dollar dominion is not in doubt

But if US economic data continues to deteriorate and the Fed comes under pressure to adopt a negative rate, investors will look for better returns elsewhere at the first opportunity

outshone all else It is one of those immutable laws of investing that, when the chips are down and the world is fraught with risk, it’s advisable to stick with the US dollar as the safest place to park your money. The past few months has been no different, as the coronavirus crisis has deepened and the dollar hasas a beacon of safe haven security.

All investors want is capital protection, a reasonable rate of return and a good chance of getting their money back on time. SCMP Why Donald Trump’s about-turn on the US dollar is right on the money After months of bemoaning the strength of the greenback, the US president has good reason for now declaring his support for a strong dollar – he’s trying to shore up confidence in US paper as the Treasury goes on a borrowing spree

“It’s a great time to have a strong [US] dollar,” President Donald Trump told Fox Business News last week. Yet, last August, Trump was tweeting that he was not thrilled with the “very strong dollar”. The US president has done an about-turn, but it makes sense. Trump has adapted to circumstances and is right on the money. Trump, the self-proclaimed “King of Debt”, understands that what the United States needed from its currency in a pre-coronavirus environment is not the same as what it needs in the middle of a pandemic. Was Donald Trump Right About The U.S. Dollar? In a stark departure from tradition whereby American presidents refrained from talking about the value of the American dollar in order to avoid shaking up global markets, the 45th president of the United States regularly tweeted that he wanted the USD on the weaker side. Former President Donald Trump was blunt when asked by a WSJ reporter why he wanted the American currency to weaken: “Our companies can’t compete with [China] now because our currency is too strong. And it’s killing us.” Trump might have left office more than a year ago, but he’s still to get his wish: the U.S. dollar has continued to soar against its major rivals and has even hit multi-year highs. The ICE Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the U.S. dollar against major rivals, has climbed 15% so far this year to 103.65, the highest since January 2017, according to FactSet. The dollar has gained the most against the Japanese Yen: the Japanese currency has lost nearly 20% against the greenback over the past year after crashing to levels not seen in more than two decades as the Bank of Japan vows to continue a dovish stance and pledged unlimited bond-buying. The Bank of Japan has vowed to defend a 0.25% yield on its 10-year fixed-rate Japanese government bond by buying those bonds every business day, for as long as needed. Also under pressure are the Sterling Pound and Euro, both of which have sunk to multi-year lows. While a strong dollar can be a bonus for importers and Americans vacationing abroad, there are plenty of reasons why a brawny greenback is bad business, overall. “Practically, a strong USD implies that exports of U.S. products will become more expensive for their clients abroad, thus profitability of U.S. exporting companies drops. Also, a strong dollar may imply that the Fed is draining the market from cash (tightening monetary policy), thus reducing the supply of USDs and thus boosting its value while at the same time there are fewer dollars to invest and move around,” he added. ” Peter Iosif, senior research analyst at Noteris, has told MarketWatch. Finally, U.S. stock markets sometimes experience an inverse relationship to the dollar: with 2022 not even at the halfway mark, the S&P 500% is down nearly 12%, putting it on track for the worst annual performance since the Great Financial Crisis if those losses worsen or are even maintained. But you can blame a hawkish Fed for the turn of events. Fed Fund Rates Changes in the federal funds rate are known to impact the U.S. dollar. Whenever the Federal Reserve increases the federal funds rate, it typically increases interest rates throughout the economy. Higher yields attract investment capital from investors abroad seeking higher returns on interest-rate products such as bonds. In turn, global investors sell their investments denominated in their local currencies in exchange for U.S. dollar-denominated investments, resulting in a stronger exchange rate in favor of the U.S. dollar. The Fed’s hawkish stance was underlined on Thursday when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said a half-point interest rate increase “will be on the table” at the central bank’s monetary policy meeting next month, with investors now pricing in over 240 basis points of tightening for the rest of this year. And, warnings by some economists that the Fed’s actions could make recession more likely by potentially pressuring spending or precipitating drops in stocks and other assets are not by any means unfounded: an advance reading of first-quarter U.S. economic growth is expected to show an annualized growth of just 1.1%, down sharply from 6.9% in the final quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will hike interest rates sooner rather than later have been adding more pressure to the Euro with concerns that the currency bloc is headed for a sharp slowdown. Perhaps one of the few positives that can be drawn from a strengthening dollar is that it might help to slow down the growing U.S trade deficit: Year-to-date, the goods, and services deficit increased by $45.7 billion, or 34.5%, from the same period in 2021. Exports increased $68.0 billion or 17.6% while imports increased by $113.7 billion or 22.0 percent. https://finance.yahoo.com/ / OILPRICE.COM

