TEMPERS FLARE AS RAYA TRAFFIC JAM REACHES A SHOCK 150KM ALONG NSE – WHILE COPS HUNT DOWN EASTWARD-BOUND ‘DANGEROUS DRIVER’ CAUGHT ON VIRAL VIDEO

Cops hunting for ‘dangerous driver’ in viral video

Police say the actions of the driver could have caused a serious accident and have asked him to give himself up for proper investigations to be carried out. PETALING JAYA: Police are hunting for the driver of a white Toyota Alphard who was recorded driving dangerously and overtaking in the emergency lane while provoking other road users. In response to the now-viral video, the Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) said the incident occurred yesterday along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (eastbound). “The driver’s actions could have resulted in an accident, not just involving himself, but also other road users.” Police have identified the owner of the vehicle, who has been urged to immediately surrender himself to the Gombak district police headquarters’ traffic department or the nearest police station. FMT

Raya rush: 150km-long traffic jam from Rawang to Gopeng, says PLUS

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic congestion that stretched to 150km was reported as at 1pm on North-South Expressway (PLUS) from Rawang northwards to Gopeng due to an increase in the volume of vehicles as more people returned to their villages and hometowns to celebrate Aidilfitri.

A spokesman of PLUS said that the traffic from Slim River to Sungkai was among the most affected routes and road users are advised to plan their journey well.

In the south, traffic congestion was also reported for 12km from Bandar Ainsdale to Seremban and Putra Mahkota to Nilai (8km).

“Traffic in other areas heading south is still smooth and under control except from Skudai to Senai Utara which is moving slowly,” the spokesman told Bernama.

Meanwhile, traffic flow from Kuantan to Kuala Terengganu was reported to be generally smooth and only a 1.3-km congestion was reported before the Kuala Terengganu Toll Plaza exit towards the city centre.

Traffic is also smooth from Karak Toll Plaza to Kuantan in both directions.

The public can obtain the latest traffic information from the toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and Twitter account at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the Malaysia Highway Authority toll-free line at 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter account at www.twitter.com/LLMinfotrafik.- ANN/ Bernama

92 Mat Rempit nabbed in Ipoh

IPOH: Police arrested 92 youths for illegal racing under a special operation which was carried out at multiple Mat Rempit (illegal motorcycle racers) hotspots early today. Ipoh district police chief Yahaya Hassan said in the 1am operation under Ops Selamat, 89 men and three women, aged between 15 and 26, were arrested at 18 areas in Pasir Puteh here. “The operation was carried out following complaints and tip-offs from members of the public on illegal racing and reckless riding. “We want to put a stop to illegal street racing which causes a nuisance to the local community,” he said at a press conference here today. Police also seized 14 motorcycles for various offences, among others illegal modifications and using fake registration numbers. He said seven were detained under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving. Two others tested positive for drugs and are being investigated under Section 3 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. A total of 241 summonses were issued for various offences, such as driving without a valid licence and beating the red light. The offenders included school students as well as those from universities and colleges. BERNAMA Motorist arrested for assaulting, threatening to kill cops at roadblock PETALING JAYA: A 22-year-old unemployed man was arrested after he assaulted police at a checkpoint and threatened to kill them after being issued a traffic summons in Kota Belud, Sabah. Kota Belud district police chief Shahruddin Mat Husain told Harian Metro the incident happened at 10.55am yesterday when they were conducting Ops Selamat and Ops Lancar. The motorist was found to be driving with an expired licence and road tax, without valid vehicle insurance. “He used his handphone to record the policemen issuing him the summons. When the policemen told him to stop recording, the man became angry and threatened to kill the policemen on duty. “The policemen tried to calm him down, but the motorist opened his car boot and took out a steel pipe. “A scuffle resulted when he tried to attack the policemen. One of the policemen was hit on the thigh.” Policemen managed to restrain the man and are investigating him under Section 506 and Section 323 under the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt, for which he can be jailed up to seven years. FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN / BERNAMA

