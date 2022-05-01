WOW! NOW EVEN ‘ULTRA THANOS’ HAMZAH TALKS ABOUT ‘KEEPING AN OPEN MIND FOR THE SAKE OF ALL MALAYSIANS’ – AND YES, ALL POLITICAL PARTIES SHOULD BE OPEN TO DISCUSSIONS AS HE SAYS – BUT WHY THEN DID HE KEEP SHERATON MOVE SECRET FROM DAP, AMANAH & PKR?

All political parties need to be open to sitting down and discussing the future of the people, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said.

He said discussions between political parties do not only focus on winning elections as they bear a bigger responsibility in determining the direction of the country.

“For the sake of Malaysians, let us keep an open mind. Meaning that we can sit down and discuss solely about the future of the people.

“We would often talk about things like this, not just about elections, but about important issues like how to have a better future for the country, how, what strategies….all this we need to think about together if we want to be in politics,” he told reporters at the Tangga Batu parliamentary constituency Madinah-style Iftar ceremony organised by the Tangga Batu Bersatu division at the Krubong Community Sports Complex Hall in Malacca last night.

Bersatu vice-president Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen was also present at the event.

On Pakatan Harapan’s ‘big tent’ concept to face the coming general election, Hamzah said all political parties have different views about the matter.

He said what was important was that the goals and objectives of politics are for the sake of the people.

-Bernama

.