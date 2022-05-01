LIVE HARMONIOUSLY WITH MUTUAL RESPECT – KEDAH PRINCESS TUNKU PUTERI INTAN TELLS COMMUNITY LEADERS TO ‘SERVE & EDUCATE PEOPLE REGARDLESS OF RACE & RELIGION’ – BUT HOW SAD! HER STATE IS IN THE GRIP OF A RADICAL PARTY CALLED PAS & ITS MB IS ONE OF THE MOST RABID OF PAS LEADERS

ALOR STAR: The people were advised to live with the spirit of mutual respect, in order to create a harmonious atmosphere in the country.
Making the call, Tunku Temenggong Kedah Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Sultan Abdul Halim also urged community leaders to continue to serve and educate the people, regardless of race and religion.
She said this at a dialogue session with officials from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Organisation of Graduates of Educational Institutions Malaysia (Haluan) at the Rohingya Community Educare Centre in Taman Ambar, Jalan Teluk Wanjah, Alor Star, Kedah.
Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz later presented ‘duit raya’ and basic food aid to representatives of Rohingya refugee families living around Alor Star.
Meanwhile, Jamil said that Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz’s presence as the Malaysian Red Crescent Society chairman, gave a boost to Haluan’s members in Kedah.
“We are honoured to have her advice for us to strive to continue serve and educate society, irrespective of our background.
“Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz also reviewed the learning sessions at the centre and held discussions with the students,” he said.
NST
.