‘AT LEAST TWO-THIRDS OF SINGAPORE’S SALARY’ – BUT IS MONEY THE ONLY FACTOR CHASING MALAYSIANS TO WORK OVERSEAS – CHIN TONG PROPOSES 5-YEAR ROADMAP FOR JOHOR TO CREATE JOBS TO RETAIN SKILLED MALAYSIANS – ALSO, WILL ‘HIGH-QUALITY’ INVESTMENTS COME WITH CORRUPTION LOOPHOLES GETTING EVER BIGGER WITH UMNO RUNNING JOHOR AGAIN?
In Labour Day message, DAP’s Chin Tong proposes five-year roadmap for Johor to create jobs with decent pay to retain skilled Malaysians
This he said was because many Johoreans worked in Singapore due to low wages in Johor and other parts of Malaysia which are exacerbated by the huge difference in currency exchange.
“The gap in income is filled with better quality of life and more time spent with their families at home.
“To reach such a level of pay for semi-skilled jobs, policies need to be geared towards the technological upgrade, automation and IR 4.0.
“This will reduce our dependence on manual labour, especially unskilled foreign workers, and eventually pay better for each worker,” he said in a statement here.
Liew said all investments into the state should be evaluated on the basis of its contributions to generate quality jobs with better pay for Malaysians.
“We need investments, but more so, higher-quality investments.
“These job opportunities should match the qualifications of young Malaysians, many of whom have received some forms of skilled training, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) or tertiary education,” he said.
However, Liew noted that such a major wage structural shift and upgrade across the entire Johor and Malaysian economy will not happen overnight but instead take years to be realised.
For that reason, the Johor DAP chairman said the Opposition bloc under his leadership was prepared to contribute ideas to ensure the success of the five-year roadmap plan.
MALAY MAIL
.