CULTURE OF BULLYING GETS WORSE IN MALAYSIA – ‘ANAK KURANG AJAR JADI ANAK SAMSENG’ – PAS WANT BULLIES PUNISHED ON LIVE TV BY THEIR VICTIMS – WHILE MAHATHIR WARNS OF THUGGERY IF NOTHING IS DONE – INDEED, THE BUCK STOPS WITH PARENTS OF THE BULLIES – THEY SHOULD BE ASHAMED NOT ONLY OF THEIR SONS BUT OF THEMSELVES!

A PAS leader has suggested that the victim of a recent bullying assault case get justice via qisas (retaliation in kind) and mete out punishment live on television.

Subang division PAS chief Zaharuddin Muhammad said this could deter future bullying cases.

He was reacting to a case in which 13 students in a Langkawi school were detained for assaulting a classmate. A video of this incident showed one of the attackers hitting the victim with a table.

Zaharudin said that if convicted, the attackers would be sent to juvenile detention – where they may become even bigger bullies after spending time with other “evil” children.

Whereas the victim, he said, gets nothing.

As such, he said the victim should get justice via qisas, at least against the attacker who hit him with a table.

“In Islam, the student who is attacked with a table must receive qisas.

“The way is for the victim to hit back at the student who attacked him in public, it can be aired live on television,” he said in a Facebook post.

Pay compensation

Zaharudin, who is also PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s son-in-law, said that if it is feared that the victim’s retaliation would be excessive, then the assailant must pay compensation.

Zaharuddin Muhammad

If the assailant can’t afford to pay compensation, then his father must pay, he said.

He added that the money must go to the victim and it is haram for anyone else including the government, to take a cut.

The PAS leader believed that enacting qisas could serve as a strong deterrent to bullying.

“If the student who attacked with a table received qisas on live television, there might not be anyone who would dare be a bully in school in the next 10 years,” he said. MKINI

