CORRUPTION GETS SO THICK AGAIN, YOU CAN CUT IT WITH A KNIFE – OF THE AG & SERBA DINAMIK – 3 MORE TOP SC STAFF QUIT FOLLOWING BOSS SYED ZAID’S SHOCK RESIGNATION – ‘DID THEY RESIGN BECAUSE THEY WERE DISSATISFIED WITH HOW THE AUTHORITIES DEALT WITH SERBA DINAMIK CASE’

3 more top Securities Commission officials resign, says report
Three top Securities Commission officials – managing director Foo Lee Mei, general counsel Chee Fei Meng and executive director of digital strategy and innovation Chin Wei Min – have resigned, according to a report.
When contacted by The Malaysian Insight, the SC refused to comment on the matter.
Quoting sources, The Edge said Foo tendered her resignation recently while Chee opted not to renew her contract.
He was promptly replaced by Awang Adek Hussin, a former Umno member of Parliament and assistant governor of Bank Negara Malaysia.
Syed Zaid’s resignation is reported to be linked to clashes with the attorney-general’s controversial decision to withdraw criminal charges against troubled oil and gas services company Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd and four senior executives, who were alleged to have filed false financial statements with Bursa Malaysia. TMI
Muda wants finance minister to explain SC resignations
Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has been urged to explain a slew of resignations among the Securities Commission (SC)’s top officials.
Muda central executive member Lim Wei Jiet in a statement today raised concern about the resignations of SC executive chairperson Syed Zaid Syed Jaffar Albar and three others.
He said these coincided with a recent decision by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to withdraw charges against a troubled oil and gas services company, Serba Dinamik Holdings Sdn Bhd.
“These exits come a few days after the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ decision to withdraw criminal charges against the four Serba Dinamik executives for filing false financial statements to the SC, in exchange for a mere compound of RM3 million each.
“The maximum penalty for such charges is 10 years in jail and a fine of up to RM3 million.
“One cannot fault members of the public for drawing a correlation between these high-profile exits and the withdrawal of charges against Serba Dinamik executives.
“The government, specifically the finance minister, must explain in detail why these officials have chosen to resign at the same time, and whether it has any correlation with the Serba Dinamik saga,” said Lim (above), who is also a lawyer.
Malaysiakini has contacted an aide of Zafrul to request his comment but has yet to receive a response.
The SC yesterday announced the resignation of Syed Zaid, and that he will be replaced by Awang Adek Hussin beginning this June 1.
The resignation came just six months after Syed Zaid was reappointed as the SC executive chairperson for a second three-year term.
A report by The Edge yesterday linked Syed Zaid’s resignation to the AGC’s decision to withdraw charges against Serba Dinamik.
Executives of the company were accused of filing false financial statements to the stock exchange in what was described as the largest corporate fraud by a Bursa-listed company.
Today, the media outlet reported that three SC directors are also quitting the commission for unknown reasons.
Lim said the country’s economy can be negatively affected if the SC’s integrity is brought into question.
“Did these officials resign because they were dissatisfied with how the authorities have dealt with the Serba Dinamik executives?
“Transparency and accountability on this issue are crucial because the SC is one of the only few reputably independent government institutions left in the country, and plays a vital role in ensuring confidence towards Malaysia’s capital markets.
“If there is an inadequate explanation and the SC’s integrity is brought to question as a result, it would be economically disastrous for the nation in the long run,” Lim added. MKINI
